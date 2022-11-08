U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,815.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,023.25
    +9.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.61
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1506
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6600
    +0.0850 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,420.23
    -492.44 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.24
    -13.49 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,879.70
    +352.06 (+1.28%)
     

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Unaudited October 31, 2022 Net Asset Value Per Share - $0.85

ThreeD Capital Inc
·4 min read
ThreeD Capital Inc
ThreeD Capital Inc

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that at October 31, 2022, its unaudited net asset value per share (“NAV”) was $0.85.  

This announcement is made based on ThreeD’s established practice of releasing NAV on a monthly basis as part of the Company’s ongoing response to shareholder interest in receiving periodic information. NAV is calculated based on unaudited month-end financial information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to NAV or “net asset value per share” which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in ThreeD’s consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company’s future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

 

Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Chapman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future disclosure of NAV by the Company and the approximate timing thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur including, without limitation, risks relating to the timing and content of future public disclosures by the Company or related to the fact that the term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and may not be indicative of NAV for any future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Rebound

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Apple Issues iPhone Supply Warning. But the Real Issue Is Demand.

    Meta expected to announce large-scale layoffs this week, China investors unfazed by exports drop and zero-Covid strategy, Disney seen widening its streaming lead over netflix, and other news to start your day.

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Meta reportedly to begin large-scale layoffs this week

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details a new report that Facebook parent company Meta is planning for major job cuts this week.

  • Vroom (VRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Vroom (VRM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.47% and 16.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Palantir stock falls after issuing revenue shortfall warning

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Palantir shares after warning of a potential revenue miss.

  • Breaking Down Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Before Earnings

    Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) third quarter earnings report on November 8 will be heavily covered with famed investor Warren Buffett controlling a significant stake in the company. Trading near its 52-week high of $77.13 seen in August, a strong Q3 report could help the stock reach new highs.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I own more than 40 stocks, but this one features my favorite combination of safety and growth potential.

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning

    The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why Generac's Stock Plummeted 34.9% in October

    Investors in Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a leading manufacturer of generators and other power products, didn't have to wait until Halloween to get scared off last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Generac plunged 34.9% in October. With a former customer, Pink Energy, ending its relationship with Generac and filing for bankruptcy, the company foresees a less auspicious 2022 than it had previously expected.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.

  • Stocks On The Rise: 12 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best stocks that are on the rise. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. The Fed just bumped up interest rates by 75 basis points, the fourth time in a row. Effective […]

  • Why Jumia Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) fell 14% on Monday after the African online marketplace announced the departure of its co-chief executive officers. Jumia said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down today. The company appointed Francis Dufay as acting CEO as it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.