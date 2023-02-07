U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,164.00
    +52.92 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,156.69
    +265.67 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,113.79
    +226.34 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.61
    +14.89 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    +0.45 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2049
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0920
    -1.5150 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,247.91
    +382.80 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.56
    +8.61 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Unaudited January 31, 2023 Net Asset Value Per Share - $0.85

ThreeD Capital Inc
·4 min read
ThreeD Capital Inc
ThreeD Capital Inc

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that at January 31, 2023, its unaudited net asset value per share (“NAV”) was $0.85.  

This announcement is made based on ThreeD’s established practice of releasing NAV on a monthly basis as part of the Company’s ongoing response to shareholder interest in receiving periodic information. NAV is calculated based on unaudited month-end financial information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to NAV or “net asset value per share” which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in ThreeD’s consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company’s future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Chapman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future disclosure of NAV by the Company and the approximate timing thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur including, without limitation, risks relating to the timing and content of future public disclosures by the Company or related to the fact that the term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and may not be indicative of NAV for any future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.


Recommended Stories

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Evercore ISI issues bullish note on Uber stock

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down an Evercore ISI analyst’s bullish note on Uber stock.

  • Here's Why Zoom Stock Suddenly Soared Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were trading calmly until about 12:20 p.m. ET when they suddenly soared. The company announced that it was laying off workers and Zoom stock was up about 10% within 30 minutes. Zoom is following in the footsteps of many tech companies in recent months by laying off 15% of its workforce.

  • Why ArcBest Stock Is Soaring Today

    A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Fed commentary could be the next catalyst for Nasdaq, tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Citi bears betting on the end of a Nasdaq rallies and what a rise in the Nasdaq means for sentiment leaders such as bitcoin and the ARK Invest flagship ETF.

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023

    Down 35% over the last 12 months, the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a roller coaster ride for investors. This could encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off its restrictive monetary policy without tipping the U.S. economy into recession -- a scenario often called a "soft landing." For Amazon and other growth-oriented stocks, this is a huge green light because Fed policy affects investors' willingness to pay premiums for their future earnings and cash flow.

  • Enphase stock rallies 8% after Q4 earnings blow past expectations, guidance

    Enphase Energy Inc. stock jumps more than 8% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of inverters for solar-power systems reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street views and upped its guidance for the current quarter.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Analysts Estimate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'

    U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington D.C.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palantir Stock?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) became one of the more notable victims of the tech bear market. Let's examine Palantir more closely. Palantir began with an analytics platform called Gotham for national defense and law enforcement purposes.

  • Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?

    Did you know that in five years, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) have plunged an incredible 99%? In 2020, the company did a 1-for-12 reverse stock split to help get it comfortably up over $1 to stay listed on the NYSE and to give it a bit of a buffer as well, presumably so it wouldn't need to do another reverse split for some time. It would require a copious amount of optimism to be bullish on Aurora's prospects right now.