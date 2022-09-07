U.S. markets closed

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Unaudited August 31, 2022 Net Asset Value Per Share - $0.93

ThreeD Capital Inc
·4 min read
ThreeD Capital Inc
ThreeD Capital Inc

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that at August 31, 2022, its unaudited net asset value per share (“NAV”) was $0.93.  

This announcement is made based on ThreeD’s established practice of releasing NAV on a monthly basis as part of the Company’s ongoing response to shareholder interest in receiving periodic information. NAV is calculated based on unaudited month-end financial information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to NAV or “net asset value per share” which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in ThreeD’s consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company’s future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

 

Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Chapman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future disclosure of NAV by the Company and the approximate timing thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur including, without limitation, risks relating to the timing and content of future public disclosures by the Company or related to the fact that the term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and may not be indicative of NAV for any future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.


