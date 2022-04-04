U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.49
    +1.21 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7940
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,590.41
    +183.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.93
    +5.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ThreeD Capital Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IDKFF
  • IDK.CN
  • IDK
ThreeD Capital Inc
ThreeD Capital Inc

TORONTO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, announces that through a series of transactions beginning March 1, 2022 and ending March 30, 2022 (the “Dispositions”), ThreeD and Sheldon Inwentash (the “Joint Actor”) disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 2,685,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of AMPD Ventures Inc. (the “Company” or “AMPD”). The Subject Shares represented approximately 3% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As a result of the Dispositions, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD and the Joint Actor decreased by 4.6% from the last early warning report filed in which ThreeD, along with the Joint Actor, reported a 13.3% ownership on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of warrants and options held.

Immediately prior to the Dispositions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 2,875,000 common shares, 7,500,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of AMPD, representing approximately 3.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 11.4% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants and options held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate 1,000,000 common shares and 5,000,000 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 1.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 6.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate 1,875,000 common shares, 2,500,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of the Company, representing approximately 2.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 5.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of warrants and options held).

Immediately following the Dispositions, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 190,000 common shares, 7,500,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of AMPD, representing approximately 0.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 8.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants and options held). Of this total, ThreeD held no common shares and 5,000,000 warrants of the Company, representing 0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 5.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate 190,000 common shares, 2,500,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of the Company, representing approximately 0.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 3.8% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of warrants and options held).

The Subject Shares were disposed of through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease their investments in AMPD at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The aggregate consideration received for the Subject Shares was $555,821, or $0.207 per Subject Share.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
chapman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social-media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Monday

    There's no obvious news on the wires concerning Nvidia per se today, but there was some news affecting semiconductor stocks in general. Specifically, over the weekend, Focus Taiwan reported that a temporary shutdown of 3M's semiconductor coolant plant in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, that was first announced in early March, "could have a major impact on the global semiconductor industry." On Friday, BusinessKorea confirmed that this plant, which "accounts for 80 percent of the global total semiconductor coolant output ... has been closed indefinitely under tightened local environmental regulations."

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Worth Another Look

    When Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) decided to exit the iBuying business, many investors lost faith in the company overnight. Not only was iBuying seen as a disaster, but management's handling of the shutdown of the business was looked at even less favorably, because the company sent mixed messages for weeks before pulling the plug. The core of Zillow's business is the internet, media, and technology business, or IMT, including the Zillow app.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.