U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,503.80
    +44.35 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,382.04
    +221.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,685.77
    +232.70 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.86
    +1.67 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.34 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8750
    +0.0350 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2800
    +0.3530 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,892.05
    +1,031.55 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.95
    +26.03 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,645.02
    +15.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

ThriftBooks Surpasses One Million Customer Reviews on Trustpilot

·3 min read

SEATTLE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriftBooks Global LLC, the world's largest online independent used book seller, has become the first company to surpass 1,000,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot, the leading global independent review platform. In accomplishing this unprecedented milestone, ThriftBooks has also maintained a five-star TrustScore of "Excellent," which is Trustpilot's highest measure of customer satisfaction.

"We are humbled knowing that so many of our customers have taken the time to favorably review their experiences with ThriftBooks," said Ken Goldstein, Chairman and CEO of ThriftBooks. "Trustpilot reviews provide us with extraordinarily valuable feedback, which we use continually to improve the overall shopping experience on ThriftBooks.com and our ThriftBooks app. Everything we do at ThriftBooks is focused on surpassing the expectations of our customers, whom we hope to continue to delight with a new wave of innovative features we look forward to launching this year."

Trustpilot is a platform with recognized international reach that enables consumers to identify quality companies, read honest reviews from other customers, and write their own reviews to express their interactions. ThriftBooks established a partnership with Trustpilot in 2015.

"We applaud ThriftBooks on being the first company to cross the million-review threshold with us," said Meg MacCune, Director of Customer Success at Trustpilot. "We take great pride in working closely with customer-centric brands that embrace and learn from direct, public feedback. We look for partners that share the same values of integrity and transparency that we evangelize, and we congratulate ThriftBooks on achieving this important honor through its unending dedication to serving customers."

To read ThriftBooks reviews on Trustpilot, please visit ThriftBooks Reviews.

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world's largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 210 million used and new books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2021 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award four years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1 million reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company's much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot was founded in 2007 with a vision to create an independent currency of trust.

A digital platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster trust and inspire collaboration, Trustpilot is free to use, open to everybody, and built on transparency.

Trustpilot hosts reviews to help consumers shop with confidence and deliver rich insights to help businesses improve the experience they offer. The more consumers use the platform and share their own opinions, the richer the insights it offers businesses, and the more opportunities they have to earn the trust of consumers, from all around the world.

Over 144 million consumer reviews of businesses and products of over 626,000 domains have been posted on Trustpilot, and those numbers are growing by more than one review per second.

Trustpilot has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in London, Edinburgh, New York, Denver, Melbourne, Berlin, Vilnius, Milan, and Amsterdam.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thriftbooks-surpasses-one-million-customer-reviews-on-trustpilot-301530155.html

SOURCE ThriftBooks

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Fertilizer Costs Surge as War Disrupts Supply. That’s Pushing Food Prices Higher.

    Given the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, high fertilizer—and food—prices may be here to stay.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BHP Sees 8% Drop in Iron Ore Exports Amid Logistical Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, reported quarterly iron ore shipments fell 8% from the previous three months as production was affected by coronavirus-related manpower issues and planned maintenance. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Marlboro maker Philip Morris sees earnings impact from Ukraine war

    The tobacco giant took a charge of 3 cents per share related to the war in Ukraine in the first quarter, after discontinuing sales of a number of Marlboro and Parliament cigarette products in Russia. The company, which is working on options to exit Russia, has also canceled product launches for the year and suspended its planned investments there following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Philip Morris' first-quarter earnings fell 3.6% to $2.32 billion, or $1.50 per share, including the 3-cent charge.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Petrobras Flows Oil From Roncador Increased Recovery Project

    Petrobras, the operator of the Roncador field, has successfully started production from the first two wells of the increased oil recovery project.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Tesla’s Stellar Earnings Show the Challenge Jerome Powell Is Facing

    United Airlines expects to be ‘solidly profitable’ in Q2 and 2022, Apple store workers seek company’s first vote to unionize, Bill Ackman dumps Netflix stock months after buying, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Europe Is Having Such a Tough Time Giving Up Russian Energy

    The European Union has taken its first step at sanctioning Russian energy by placing an import ban on Russian coal. But further sanctions on oil and natural gas would hit the continent much harder—and it has few other options.

  • JPMorgan Cuts Price Target Of Three Electrical Equipment Companies

    JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse lowered the price target of three electrical equipment companies. Heading into Q1 prints, Strouse predicts alternative energy demand to remain generally robust, with significant upside to European predictions due to the prolonged energy crisis. According to Strouse, some supply chain risks remain, which may be aggravated by Chinese lockdowns. The analyst lowered Fluence Energy Inc's (NASDAQ: FLNC) price target to (an upside of 197%) from $35 and maintained the Overw

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Since the Nasdaq Composite peaked in November, it is down by about 17%, and had plunged by even more. Concerns about inflation, the Federal Reserve's plans to fight it, and the strength of the economy have weighed on investors' minds. For instance, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) have strong prospects for growth, and both are trading at discounts to their historical average valuations.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content

    Refiners are planning to spend the summer increasing jet fuel and diesel production instead of gasoline, traders and analysts said, favoring what have historically been the least profitable parts of the barrel instead of the most profitable. That is unusual and exemplifies the topsy-turvy nature of the global oil markets. Refining crude oil into diesel or jet fuel is currently more profitable than making gasoline due to an inventory squeeze in Europe following sanctions on Russia.

  • European Gas Closes at Lowest Since Start of War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas settled at the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tyco