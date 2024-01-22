Thrifting gains popularity as a unique, eco-friendly and affordable shopping option

At a time when consumers worry about the cost of living, there are places to go where you don't have to empty your wallet to buy quality goods at affordable prices.

That's why the art of thrifting has grown as prices have risen in recent years.

"Thrifting combines the thrill of the hunt with the halo of being economical," said Annette Lang of East Brunswick. "Plus, you get such unique items! I enjoy it, my daughter-in-law is a damn pro!"

Some of Lang's favorite finds have been a cashmere sweater in "perfect condition" that she picked up for $10, and her "all-time favorite" was an antique dresser she snapped up for $100.

"It's probably worth at least $500," she said.

Buying designer brands secondhand is rounding a corner few saw coming.

According to threadUP CEO James Reinhart in the company's 2023 annual report, resale is "starting to blossom globally, with many of the largest retailers in the world adopting more circular business models."

While he said they are still in the "earliest days of inventing how resale can reduce the ongoing production excess," Reinhart said he does not see a retail world going back to the way it used to be.

The global secondhand market is expected to nearly double by 2027, reaching $350 billion.

While many love to look for hidden treasures at thrift shops, others like to go thrifting to score a great deal.

Décor, home furnishings, kitchenware, books and furniture are big sellers in thrift stores, but clothing tops the list, now accounting for 32% of the industry revenue.

And who doesn't like a bargain? Seriously, who doesn't?

What is thrifting?

Thrifting is shopping at thrift or vintage stores, garage sales or flea markets where you can find gently used or even new, unopened items at discounted rates. The items have typically been vetted by the store and are in good shape for another life with a new owner.

An added attraction of thrifting is that many stores do not generate profits for a national corporation. Often, whether buying or donating to a thrift store, the act can help the community or those in need.

Aldersgate Outreach Community Center's thrift shop is open to the public.

Often places of worship or nonprofit organizations, like Goodwill, have thrift shops where a portion or even all the proceeds benefit a charity. Others are unconnected to any group.

There also are online thrifting sources, such as threadUp, Poshmark, Mercari, Ebay, Etsy, Swap, Thrifted and Facebook Marketplace.

Why thrift?

A thrift store can be a great place to go if you are looking for a great deal.

While thrift stores have lower prices, the inventory's quality is generally good. And that inventory is often unique and changes frequently, so you have to visit often if you looking for something specific.

At a thrift store, you never know what can be found on the shelves. There can be anything from designer clothes to vintage tools to antique collectibles and items you could never imagine that even existed.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” rings true when thrift shopping.

Kaila Boulware-Sykes of New Brunswick said that 95% of her wardrobe is thrifted.

"Thrifting literally saved my pockets," said Boulware-Sykes, whose favorite thrift store is MyUnique Thrift in South Plainfield. "I always get compliments and my outfits are always under $15. It adds so much personality."

Why is thrifting so popular?

There are many reasons for thrifting's popularity.

Amid economic uncertainty, U.S. consumers continue to embrace the secondhand market. Value is a key driver that motivates consumers to think secondhand first, Reinhart, threadUP’s CEO, said.

Anne Price of Monroe said it always makes her happy to walk into a crowded thrift store.

"Thrifting is a win-win-win story of gift-giving," she said. "The person who donates to the thrift store is happy to be giving away items that won’t add to the landfills. The person who buys the items is happy to be removed from the excessive consumerism which increases demand of fossil fuels in both the manufacturing process and shipping too.

“The recipient of the gift should feel honored to have someone who thinks carefully about finding a gift that can be perfect for you without causing harm to the planet. And for a bonus win − thrift stores are frequently supporting nonprofit causes. Hooray!"

From commonly shopped goods to specialty items, thrift shops like The Hope Chest in Westfield have something for everyone and often help others in need.

The top three reasons Gen Z are buying used is to save money, be more sustainable and to have more fun shopping, the annual threadsUP report said.

Global climate issues and the impact goods have on the environment also have increased awareness of the benefits of secondhand shopping.

That goes hand in hand with a desire to reduce waste. Thrift shopping is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion and consumerism as it reduces the amount of clothing and household items that end up in landfills.

Secondhand shopping also is preferred to buying new for many because of the variety of items available.

While growing in popularity over the years, thrifting started to become a bigger trend during the pandemic thanks to TikTok and other social media outlets.

What's the difference between thrift, vintage and antique?

A thrift item has no age tied to it but is most likely secondhand. Thrift stores most often receive their goods from donations.

Because of the merchandise, vintage shops have higher prices than thrift stores.

Vintage shops also often purchase their inventory from sellers who have merchandise that fits their store best. If the item is at least 20 years up to antique age, it can be classified as vintage.

Antiques are items that hail from a certain era or period and should be at least 100 years old. Antique shops also typically purchase their merchandise from sellers directly and authenticate the items.

What's the difference between thrift and consignment?

Consignment stores are typically for-profit entities while thrift shops tend to operate to benefit a charity.

Thrift stores accept most donations "as is" so most shops will have a wide variety of items. Donations are not accepted at consignment stores.

Rather, consignment shops pay the owner or seller for the items when sold and they receive a percentage of the item's total sale price.

