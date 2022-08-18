U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.82 billion, Increasing Incidence of Throat Cancer to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type (Pharyngeal cancer and Laryngeal cancer) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the throat cancer therapeutics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.82 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Latest market research report titled Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing incidence of throat cancer is driving the growth of the market. Throat cancer cases have increased in recent years. Throat cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in many parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, and North America. Vendors are expected to introduce new therapies to cater to the huge unmet need for throat cancer therapeutics. In addition, awareness campaigns help in the early diagnosis of throat cancer indications. These factors are expected to result in the growth of the global throat cancer therapeutics market.

  • Market Challenge: The preference for alternative treatment options will challenge the growth of the market. Most patients with throat cancer prefer surgery owing to its strong efficacy and quick recovery process. Moreover, advances in healthcare infrastructure have led to the advent of new surgical methods that ensure low risk. Hence, the increasing advances in treatment methods are expected to pose a threat to the growth of the global throat cancer therapeutics market.

Technavio provides key drivers, trends, and challenges that will shape the future of the market. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By type, the pharyngeal cancer segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing risk factors of the indication are expected to benefit the market. Some of these risk factors include excessive use of tobacco products, heavy consumption of alcohol, exposure to high doses of radiation, and an increasing geriatric population. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the throat cancer therapeutics market in North America. The growth of this region is driven by factors such as the strong prevalence of both pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer in the US. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to access key information about segments

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Bayer AG

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Hangzhou Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Accord Healthcare Ltd.

  • Athenex Inc.

  • Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • WG Critical Care LLC

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.82 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Hungary, Poland, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hangzhou Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Athenex Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and WG Critical Care LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Pharyngeal cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Laryngeal cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Hungary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.6 Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

  • 10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.9 Hangzhou Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Merck KGaA

  • 10.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.12 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

