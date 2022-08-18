Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.82 billion, Increasing Incidence of Throat Cancer to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type (Pharyngeal cancer and Laryngeal cancer) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the throat cancer therapeutics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.82 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Latest market research report titled Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing incidence of throat cancer is driving the growth of the market. Throat cancer cases have increased in recent years. Throat cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in many parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, and North America. Vendors are expected to introduce new therapies to cater to the huge unmet need for throat cancer therapeutics. In addition, awareness campaigns help in the early diagnosis of throat cancer indications. These factors are expected to result in the growth of the global throat cancer therapeutics market.

Market Challenge: The preference for alternative treatment options will challenge the growth of the market. Most patients with throat cancer prefer surgery owing to its strong efficacy and quick recovery process. Moreover, advances in healthcare infrastructure have led to the advent of new surgical methods that ensure low risk. Hence, the increasing advances in treatment methods are expected to pose a threat to the growth of the global throat cancer therapeutics market.

Technavio provides key drivers, trends, and challenges that will shape the future of the market. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By type, the pharyngeal cancer segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing risk factors of the indication are expected to benefit the market. Some of these risk factors include excessive use of tobacco products, heavy consumption of alcohol, exposure to high doses of radiation, and an increasing geriatric population. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Story continues

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the throat cancer therapeutics market in North America. The growth of this region is driven by factors such as the strong prevalence of both pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer in the US. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to access key information about segments

Some Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Hangzhou Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Athenex Inc.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

WG Critical Care LLC

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Hungary, Poland, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hangzhou Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Athenex Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and WG Critical Care LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Pharyngeal cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Laryngeal cancer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Hungary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amgen Inc.

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

10.6 Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.9 Hangzhou Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co. Ltd.

10.10 Merck KGaA

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

10.12 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/throat-cancer-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-82-billion-increasing-incidence-of-throat-cancer-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301605277.html

SOURCE Technavio