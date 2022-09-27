U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,704.25
    +34.25 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,547.00
    +204.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,450.00
    +133.75 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.40
    +17.90 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    +1.29 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.60
    +9.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.63
    +0.15 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9631
    +0.0019 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.33
    +1.41 (+4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0811
    +0.0128 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2780
    -0.4020 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,242.55
    +1,108.16 (+5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.03
    +28.93 (+6.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.44
    -18.51 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2026, Advantages Over Other Dosage Forms to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The throat pastilles and cough drop market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The advantages over other dosage forms, increasing incidences of respiratory tract infections, and expanding geriatric population base will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2022-2026

However, side effects and challenges associated with excipients, the fragmented nature of the market and the increasing use of homemade remedies will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our throat pastilles and cough drops market report covers the following areas:

  • Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market size

  • Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market trends

  • Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Blackmores Ltd.

  • Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • iNova Pharmaceuticals

  • Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

  • Ricola Ltd.

  • Sanofi SA

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Belmora LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the throat pastilles and cough drops market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the throat pastilles and cough drops market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of throat pastilles and cough drops market vendors

Related Reports:

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market share is expected to increase by $ 1.47 bn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.87%.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 684.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%.

Throat Pastilles And Cough Drops Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.21

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Blackmores Ltd., Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Ricola Ltd., Sanofi SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Belmora LLC, DISCH AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Boyd Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Health Ltd., Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL, Thornton and Ross Ltd., and STADA Arzneimittel AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hard tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Soft tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Compressed tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Belmora LLC

  • 10.4 Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

  • 10.5 Boyd Pharmaceuticals

  • 10.6 Cipla Health Ltd.

  • 10.7 DISCH AG

  • 10.8 Ernest Jackson and Co. Ltd

  • 10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.10 iNova Pharmaceuticals

  • 10.11 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.12 Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2022-2026
Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/throat-pastilles-and-cough-drops-market-2026-advantages-over-other-dosage-forms-to-boost-growth---technavio-301633128.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • European Gas Prices Jump After Damage to Idled Russian Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after four days of losses as damages reported at the shuttered Nord Stream pipeline added to uncertainty over future Russian supply. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios O

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanT

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’Calgary-based Suncor plans to buy

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • 2 High-Growth Electric Vehicle Stocks to Consider Buying (Other Than Tesla)

    In 2021, sales of new light-duty fully electric vehicles (EVs) nearly doubled in the United States from the prior year, while overall light-duty vehicle sales increased by only 3%, according to government figures. Two stocks that have strong long-term growth potential are those of lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The U.S.-based company is one of the world's top producers of lithium, a component of the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization

    Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline.

  • Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC

    Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce. According to the EEOC, Fry suggested that the lack of millennials was a problem, and the Indianapolis-based company would target 40% "Early Career" hiring.

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.