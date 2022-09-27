Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2026, Advantages Over Other Dosage Forms to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The throat pastilles and cough drop market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The advantages over other dosage forms, increasing incidences of respiratory tract infections, and expanding geriatric population base will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2022-2026

However, side effects and challenges associated with excipients, the fragmented nature of the market and the increasing use of homemade remedies will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Segmentation

Type

Geography

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our throat pastilles and cough drops market report covers the following areas:

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market size

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market trends

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Blackmores Ltd.

Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.

Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

iNova Pharmaceuticals

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Ricola Ltd.

Sanofi SA

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Belmora LLC

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the throat pastilles and cough drops market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the throat pastilles and cough drops market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of throat pastilles and cough drops market vendors

Related Reports:

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market share is expected to increase by $ 1.47 bn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.87%.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 684.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%.

Throat Pastilles And Cough Drops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blackmores Ltd., Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Ricola Ltd., Sanofi SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Belmora LLC, DISCH AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Boyd Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Health Ltd., Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL, Thornton and Ross Ltd., and STADA Arzneimittel AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hard tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Soft tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Compressed tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Belmora LLC

10.4 Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

10.5 Boyd Pharmaceuticals

10.6 Cipla Health Ltd.

10.7 DISCH AG

10.8 Ernest Jackson and Co. Ltd

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.10 iNova Pharmaceuticals

10.11 Johnson and Johnson

10.12 Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/throat-pastilles-and-cough-drops-market-2026-advantages-over-other-dosage-forms-to-boost-growth---technavio-301633128.html

SOURCE Technavio