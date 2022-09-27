Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2026, Advantages Over Other Dosage Forms to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The throat pastilles and cough drop market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The advantages over other dosage forms, increasing incidences of respiratory tract infections, and expanding geriatric population base will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, side effects and challenges associated with excipients, the fragmented nature of the market and the increasing use of homemade remedies will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Segmentation
Type
Geography
Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our throat pastilles and cough drops market report covers the following areas:
Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market size
Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market trends
Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market industry analysis
This study identifies the emergence of innovative products as one of the prime reasons driving the throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Blackmores Ltd.
Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.
Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
iNova Pharmaceuticals
Island Abbey Foods Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson
Pfizer Inc.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Ricola Ltd.
Sanofi SA
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Belmora LLC
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist throat pastilles and cough drops market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the throat pastilles and cough drops market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the throat pastilles and cough drops market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of throat pastilles and cough drops market vendors
Throat Pastilles And Cough Drops Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.21
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Blackmores Ltd., Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Ricola Ltd., Sanofi SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Belmora LLC, DISCH AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Boyd Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Health Ltd., Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL, Thornton and Ross Ltd., and STADA Arzneimittel AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Hard tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Soft tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Compressed tablet lozenges - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Belmora LLC
10.4 Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.
10.5 Boyd Pharmaceuticals
10.6 Cipla Health Ltd.
10.7 DISCH AG
10.8 Ernest Jackson and Co. Ltd
10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.10 iNova Pharmaceuticals
10.11 Johnson and Johnson
10.12 Lozys Pharmaceuticals SL
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
