Thrombectomy Devices Market to hit USD 2 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Thrombectomy Devices Industry is anticipated to register 6.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 impelled by enhanced adoption of minimally invasive procedures coupled with continuous advancement in technology.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The thrombectomy devices market value is projected to cross USD 2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising prevalence rate of cardiovascular disorders worldwide will foster the business landscape.

Rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle across the developed as well as developing regions is significantly contributing to the cardiovascular disease burden thereby, stimulating need for thrombectomy procedures. Furthermore, increasing rate of disease associated mortality will drive the demand for effective treatment procedures.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5245

Continuous developments and advancements of thrombectomy devices will propel the business outlook. These advanced products offering several advantages such as higher efficiency and ease of use, enhanced precision and success rate thereby fueling product adoption rate. Further, various government initiatives to increase awareness and adoption rate of interventional procedures will boost the market expansion. Moreover, high patient satisfaction, better outcomes, reduced mortality rate, faster recovery and minimal incisions with available advanced products will spur the industry size.


Some major findings of the thrombectomy devices market report include:

  • Growing need for effective therapeutic interventions for cardiovascular diseases to combat high mortality rate will contribute to the market expansion.

  • Continuous technological advancements in the thrombectomy devices will stimulate the industry statistics.

  • Growing product availability and accessibility along with expanding healthcare facilities will offer enormous growth opportunities.

  • Increasing hospital admissions associated with cardiovascular diseases will fuel the market share.

  • The COVID-19 virus outbreak has positively influenced the market demand. This is attributed to high incidence rate of thrombosis and acute ischemic strokes among COVID-19 patients.

Browse key industry insights spread across 157 pages with 193 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Thrombectomy Devices Market Forecasts By Product Type (Ultrasound-assisted Thrombectomy Devices, Rotational Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices, Clot Extraction Catheter, Stent Retrievers, Microcatheters), Application (Peripheral Thrombectomy, Neurovascular Thrombectomy, Cardiovascular Thrombectomy), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/thrombectomy-devices-market

Microcatheter segment has held more than 11% market share during 2021. Increasing number of neurovascular and cardiovascular procedures will augment the demand for microcatheters in the upcoming period. Furthermore, growing adoption of technologically advanced products and various government initiatives to broaden treatment accessibility are likely to impact positively on the segment revenue.

Thrombectomy devices market from neurovascular thrombectomy segment surpassed USD 140 million in 2021. Growing rate of associated mortality among population suffering from ischemic stroke has driven the need for advanced and highly effective treatment. Additional, development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and available reimbursement policies in developed countries will stimulate the procedural volume.

Others segment is anticipated to grow at 7.3% CAGR during projected timeline. Others segment includes clinics, specialty centers, and catheterization laboratories. High adoption of catheterization laboratories in cardiovascular disease treatment in developing countries will propel the market trends. In addition, growing number of cardiovascular procedures in the settings will fuel the market progression. Also, integration of advanced equipment at mobile catheterization laboratories to provide better convenience will accelerate patient preference.

Asia Pacific thrombectomy devices market has held over 24% revenue share in 2021 and will grow momentously during the forecast timeframe. High presence of elderly population in the region that are highly prone to several chronic diseases including neurological and cardiovascular disorders will impel the market value. Moreover, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and improving healthcare infrastructure will foster the regional industry growth. Additionally, key business players are focusing on technologically advanced product development to cater large patient pool is expected to proliferate regional market development.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5245

Notable key business players operating in the thrombectomy devices industry include Argon Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra Inc., Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences corporation, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and Medtronic.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


