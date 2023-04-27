Thrombus Treatment Market Size Worth USD 69.94 Billion by 2030 at 6.84% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Thrombus Treatment Market Trends and Insights by Type (Atrial Thrombus [Right Atrial Thrombus and Left Atrial Thrombus] and Venous Thrombus), by Treatment (Medical Therapy [Antiplatelets, Anticoagulants, and Thrombolytics], Surgery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrombus Treatment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Thrombus Treatment Market Information by Type , Treatment and By Region, Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 38.55 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 41.19 Billion in 2022 to USD 69.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope:

An illness known as deep vein thrombosis causes blood clots to form, most commonly in the deep veins of the lower and upper limbs. Pulmonary embolism is a condition that develops when these blood clots pass through the bloodstream and lodge in the lungs (P.E.). The overall condition, known as venous thromboembolism (VTE), can be fatal. VTE must therefore be promptly addressed. Filters, compression devices, and thrombectomy systems are just a few treatments used to treat VTE. With the disease becoming more common, their acceptance may increase in the years to come. During the forecast, the segment is anticipated to grow as more people take oral anticoagulants with predictable dose-release responses.

Due to patent expiration, the low molecular weight heparin drug class section is predicted to lose market share over the forecast period. Heart disease (CVD) and cancer are becoming more prevalent due to smoking, drinking, increased obesity, a lack of physical activity, and a diet high in cholesterol. Patients with cancer and vascular conditions are at a higher risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE). Patients with cancer are more likely to develop blood clots due to their medical conditions and hereditary factors.

Story continues

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11453

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 69.94 billion CAGR 6.84% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Treatment, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increases number trauma cases, especially road accidents have led to the increase in demand for thrombus treatment Rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle

Thrombus Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the market of thrombus treatment are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Tokyo)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Thrombus Treatment Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

The factors influencing the market growth are increasing incidence of trauma cases and rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle are bolstering the market growth. The market for research and development is becoming more active and intense due to the rise in cardiovascular disease cases. Globally, the incidence of these diseases is rising due to poor diet and bad lifestyle choices like excessive drinking and smoking. This significantly impacts the market for drugs that treat thrombosis, which is expected to grow. Additionally, being overweight or being overweight raises the risk of CVD, which will significantly increase the demand for antithrombotic drugs over the forecast period. The patient may occasionally need surgical treatment and mechanical devices to manage and treat the condition better.

The end-users will therefore have a wider range of treatment options due to market leaders trying to introduce novel devices, creating lucrative possibilities for expansion during the forecast timeframe. Hospitals have a strong infrastructure and a large patient admission base. Hospitals treat a wide range of illnesses, including cancer; consequently, more VTE treatment products are in demand due to the increased risk of VTE in these environments. The market's progression will also be aided by the increased occurrence of hospital-associated venous thromboembolism during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Over the forecast period, market growth may be constrained by a lack of awareness regarding thromboembolism and the adverse effects of thrombosis medications.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Thrombus Treatment: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thrombus-treatment-market-11453

COVID 19 Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is placing a greater emphasis on providing better healthcare facilities, monitoring systems, services, and teleconsultation. The rise in the elderly and obese population, the burden of cardiovascular disease and trauma cases, and the acceleration of hematology technology are the main factors driving the market. Additionally, over the past ten years, there have been significant changes in the global burden of obesity. Controlling the disease processes is a significant challenge in developed and developing markets. Alcohol and tobacco use is increasing, and being overweight and obese increases the risk of developing substantial-high blood pressure in veins for a significant amount of time, which can cause several thrombosis-related complications.

Thrombus Treatment Market Segmentation

By treatment, the market includes medical therapy [antiplatelets, anticoagulants, thrombolytics], and surgery. By type, the market includes venous and atrial thrombus [right atrial thrombus and left atrial thrombus].

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11453

Thrombus Treatment Market Regional Insights

Because of the high prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular disease, the rise in demand for innovative treatment options, the early use of novel technologies, and the rise in the elderly population, North America is predicted to dominate the market. Additionally, the involvement of a diverse patient base and increased domestic and international companies' participation in the campaign in these regions are also anticipated to support market growth. The market for thrombus treatment in Europe holds the second-largest market share due to increased interest in the diagnosis and treatment of deep vein thrombosis and rising public awareness of thrombus complications. The demand in Latin America and, the Middle East & Africa is likely to experience growth due to the rising pervasiveness of deep vein thrombosis and growing awareness of the treatment and usage of medications to treat various thrombosis events in nations like Brazil and South Africa.

Additionally, the U.K. thrombus treatment market is the one in Europe with the fastest growth rate, while the German thrombus treatment market kept the largest market share. From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific thrombus treatment market is projected to grow significantly. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see growth in the market due to the presence of a diverse patient pool, the growth in the number of deep veins thrombosis cases, and the rise in consumer awareness about the treatment and use of medications to treat various thrombosis events in nations like China and India. The market in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in revenue during the forecast period.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Healthcare OEM Market Size, Growth and Trends Analysis by type (healthcare software, Medical device and instruments), OEM solutions (Quality control and regulatory compliance, Manufacturing and fabrication, Packaging and sterilization, Product design and development, Order fulfillment & flexible distribution, Technical support, Project management), Application (Healthcare administration, Dentistry, Surgery, Laboratory, Veterinary, Pharmaceutical and cosmetics, Ophthalmology, Dialysis, Others) - Forecast till 2030

Oral Anticoagulants Market Research Report Information By Product (Novel Oral Anticoagulant and Warfarin), By Disease Indication (Atrial Fibrillation, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), and Heart Attacks), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), And By Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

Global Platelet Agitator Market Research Report: Information by Type (Flatbed, Circular and Combination devices), Capacity (Small, Medium and Large), End User (Autonomous Blood Banks, Hospital-Based Blood Banks and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com



