ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-powered Geospatial Capabilities for Rapid Supply Chain Network Optimization with Dynamic Lead Times

·5 min read

AI-driven Geospatial Capabilities to Enable Businesses to Avoid Choked and Unprofitable Distribution Routes and Optimize On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) Deliveries

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of powerful geospatial capabilities to its Logistics and Distribution Module.

The introduction of powerful Logistics and Material Flow dashboards allows businesses to examine material flows – overlaid on geo maps – and identify choke points across their supply chain networks. Organizations can rapidly identify distribution routes that do not meet OTIF metrics, are congested, or are simply unprofitable – not only at the  supplier level but also at the product and store level. This in turn helps uncover network optimization opportunities, sense demand at the local level, and proactively audit material flow right down to the individual SKU's.

"Currently, there is no solution available on the market that can dynamically reassess your demand priorities, as well as your true execution capabilities as a business or organization. At ThroughPut, we call this Dynamic Supply Chain Rationalization," explained Alla Anashenkova, Head of Product of ThroughPut Inc. "With our new geospatial capabilities, you effectively get a prioritized plan of action that helps you accomplish more with less to free-up precious capital and physical room for smoother material flow and better inventory turns of what actually sells well at the most profitable levels. Our solutions are designed to constantly monitor variability on both the demand and the supply side, and leverage that knowledge to inform the focused prioritization of improvements to create a sustainable competitive advantage," she said.

"Most of the solutions in today's market are aimed at fixing either demand or operational inefficiencies – not both," said Bhaskar Ballapragda, CTO of ThroughPut Inc. "Such isolated approaches effectively fail to address the heavy interdependency of the sales and operations functions. Both these traditionally siloed functions that need to work together and share dynamic underlying processes can now be regularly analyzed, sensed, forecast, and factored with ThroughPut for creating optimized plans of action," he explained.

Key New Logistics and Distribution Capabilities

Accelerate Material Movement: Geospatial maps enable faster decision-making at micro as well as macro levels with a deeper insight of the links and interactions among suppliers, plants, warehouses, and point-of-sale locations as goods and materials are shipped from origin to destination. This helps businesses to:

  • Analyze insights at the individual SKU, product group, region, or KPI level – across the entire organization

  • Streamline route effectiveness via dynamically updated insights-on-demand, throughput, and contribution-per-unit trends, OTIF percentages, and optimal product mixes

Supply Chain Network Optimization: With the ability to pinpoint areas where material flow is disrupted or choked, organizations gain the ability to proactively ease bottlenecks, and analyze where improvements will yield the best results for the bottom line. This enables companies to:

  • Proactively establish inventory requirements at regular time intervals, along with associated cost values attached to procurement, transportation and production flows

  • Visually assess effectiveness-of-delivery performance against market demand via multiple paths within the network at various hierarchy and grouping levels

  • Accurately generate customized forecasts for demand, near-term OTIF potential, and product mix optimization to maximize profit margins and other factors

  • Review network volume distribution through the lense of various Units of Measure (space occupied, weight, product value, etc.) to guide appropriate regional capacity requirements for both individual location and point-to-point requirements

Easy Linking of Business Decisions to Sales Impact: Gauge the impact of many variables by leveraging unhindered flow visualizations for SKU's - all the way from suppliers to distribution centers, and further on to point-of-sale destinations. This makes it easier for organizations to:

  • Manage the impact of product mix and operational variances on final sales and revenue

  • Quickly identify which products require better operations support to avoid lost revenues

  • Audit Supply Chain Network performance with guided improvement plans to promptly remedy missed opportunities and capture for future benefit

Prioritized OTIF Deliveries: Businesses can review the impact of logistics performance on OTIF fulfillment of orders and associated logistics spend, which in turn aids holistic visualization and laser-focused operational decisions. Businesses and organizations also:

  • Gain the ability to prioritize orders based on account value or any other specific parameters

  • Prioritize customers by demand and order-value for improved profitability

  • Visualize performance against a business's unique priority KPI's such as lead-time-to-customer vs.  product expiry thresholds, product criticality, etc.

Additional Resources:

PR Contact

Tina Jacobs

pr@throughput.ai

About ThroughPut Inc

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that puts Industrial material flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering, and maximize for their desired outcomes. ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain far faster than leading contemporary and legacy solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/throughput-inc-announces-new-ai-powered-geospatial-capabilities-for-rapid-supply-chain-network-optimization-with-dynamic-lead-times-301654607.html

SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.

