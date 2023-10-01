Thruvision Group plc's (LON:THRU) Shift From Loss To Profit

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. On 31 March 2023, the UK£43m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£805k for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Thruvision Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of UK£800k in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 82% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Thruvision Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Thruvision Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Thruvision Group which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Thruvision Group, take a look at Thruvision Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Thruvision Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Thruvision Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Thruvision Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.