Thryv comes to Portsmouth, Chamber welcomes members: Seacoast business news

Thryv kicks off U.S. tour in Portsmouth to celebrate Local small businesses.

PORTSMOUTH — In support of U.S. small businesses, Thryv, the leading all-in-one small business management platform serving over 52,000 small businesses, will kick off its 12-stop, cross-country Thryv Tour in Portsmouth, N.H., on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

Over these two days, the event brings together community and business leaders for games, prizes, learning and networking opportunities in partnership with The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth and the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.

First up, Thryv hosts local business owners and organizations at The Press Room on Friday, June 23 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. for a networking mixer. A ribbon cutting will commemorate Thryv as the newest member of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth. Chief Collaborator and President Ben VanCamp will be in attendance as well as Nate Hastings, Membership and Development Manager.

Next, the tour stops at the Beach & Brew Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 with food, games, prizes and more, hosted by Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Thryv, please visit Thryv.com.

Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members in June

DOVER — The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce held ribbon-cutting ceremonies recently to welcome two businesses as new Chamber members.

The Printing Press

The Printing Press is a new local print shop at 44 Portland Avenue, unit 9 in Dover. This family run, eco-friendly, local print shop offers everything from simple copies, fax and email to full wedding packages, posters and blueprints. The Printing Press offers all of the same services as large printing stores, but places much more of an emphasis on the customer and their individual needs.

Owner and founder Heather Bartle was inspired to open The Printing Press after her experience working at a big box store left her disillusioned. Bartle was able to see her dream of creating a more customer-centered printing experience on May 9 when The Printing Press officially opened.

The Printing Press’s services can be broken into three categories: print, design, and connect. Printing entails bringing pre-existing materials in to be printed on various materials, ranging from posters to business cards and everything in between. The design services offer clients assistance in creating what they had in mind for their print. The connect services consist of traditional fax services, scan to email, access to a self-serve computer, and notary services.

In addition to those three main service offerings, The Printing Press also offers a privacy printing service. When privacy printing, the client is given the opportunity to take the printer into a private room to print sensitive or personal documents. Bartle was inspired to include this service in her business to help contribute to the optimal customer experience that she hopes to create.

For more information about The Printing Press, call 603-988-6942, email printme@theprintingpressdover.com, or head to their website https://www.theprintingpressdover.com/.

Aplomb Gallery

The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting at Aplomb Gallery to commemorate The Aplomb Project’s status as a 501(c) nonprofit. Aplomb Gallery is a portrait gallery and studio space located at 15 Mechanic Street, Suite 117 in Dover owned by Danielle Festa, a contemporary realist and former Dover Art Walk Director.

The creative space in downtown Dover features group/solo exhibitions and workshops.

In addition to being an art gallery, Aplomb Gallery is also home to The Aplomb Project. The Aplomb Project uses the transformative power of art to uplift trauma survivors, promotes creative healing and presents inclusive opportunities. Through her artwork, Festa captures the resilience of trauma survivors, gifting the resulting oil portrait to the voluntary participants to celebrate their courage and strength.

Contact The Aplomb Project by emailing danielle@theaplombproject.or or visiting theaplombproject.org.

The Granite YMCA acquires Somersworth Early Learning Center

SOMERSWORTH – After ten months of due diligence, the Boards of Directors of both The Somersworth Early Learning Center and The Granite YMCA voted unanimously to integrate. The merger became official as of June 1, enabling The Granite YMCA to assist The Somersworth Early Learning Center with expanding access to child care, offering financial assistance, and planning for additional youth and family programs in the fall. The new name of the center is officially: The Granite YMCA of Somersworth, a community child care branch.

“The Somersworth Early Learning Center has been an important asset to the community and has played a critical role in providing a safe, nurturing environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive,” said Michele Sheppard, CEO and President, The Granite YMCA. “Financial pressures led to our discussions and the immediate collective goal was to ensure that they never had to close their doors. Everyone involved understood the dire impact closure would have had on this local resource that serves at least 45 children and their families and employs 15 dedicated staff members. We are all extremely proud to have come together to essentially save jobs and needed child care services that families depend upon, and we look forward to expanding access to new programming for this community,” Sheppard added.

The Granite YMCA had help in this process. The partners who played a pivotal role in addressing initial financial needs included the Granite United Way, giving over $33,000 and the NH Charitable Fund (NHCF), contributing roughly $30,000. Additional private donor funding of at least $20,000 received through NHCF was from the George Merck Foundation on the recommendation of Patience and Tom Chamberlain. Other individuals and organizations that made the merger a success include the Strafford City Economic Development Center (deferring the loan payment for the mortgage from March through June), City of Somersworth, the Somersworth School District, Ready Together Coalition, and the Somersworth Early Learning Center Board of Directors, led by Chair Rob Silva.

“The integration goals and objectives are being met because of the collective efforts of these organizations. Given the lack of child care resources state-wide and the need to sustain centers such as the Somersworth Early Learning Center, everyone stepped in with a singular initial focus and that was to keep the doors open,” explained Sheppard. “This is an enormous win and a very proud moment for everyone involved. We cannot thank our friends, colleagues and partners enough for their efforts in helping us sustain child care services for the Somersworth community,” Sheppard said.

Rob Glew, Granite YMCA Chief Volunteer Officer for the Board of Trustees concurs. “The ability to step in and with the help of partners, allow for seamless child care services to a community that is dependent upon this center gives us a great deal of pride. We know that there will be many new and innovative programs coming to Somersworth as we welcome them to The Granite YMCA family,” said Glew.

A Granite YMCA of Somersworth open house and integration celebration is being planned for the fall.

Joseph H. Guyton recognized as 15-Time President’s Council Qualifier

Joseph Guyton

PORTSMOUTH – Rye Beach resident Joseph Guyton, owner of Portsmouth-based firm The Guyton Group, has been named as a President’s Council qualifier by the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian). President’s Council is one of the highest honors awarded each year by Guardian to financial professionals who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to their clients. This is the 15th time Guyton has been recognized for this distinction.

“I’m honored to be recognized with this prestigious award for the high level of service I provide to my clients. I really enjoy bringing my extensive knowledge and experience to each client, giving them confidence in their planning, and helping them prepare for their long-term financial health,” Guyton explained. “Being named to the elite group of Guardian President’s Council is not something I take lightly. I will continue to do my best work for my clients and provide exceptional service every day.”

Guyton and his team work with clients on a wide range of issues, including financial protection and wealth accumulation strategies, using a comprehensive planning method that coordinates all aspects of their personal economies.

