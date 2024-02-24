Thryv Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$917.0m (down 24% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$259.3m (down from US$54.3m profit in FY 2022).

US$7.47 loss per share (down from US$1.58 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Thryv Holdings EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 9.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Media industry in the US are expected to grow by 3.5%.

Performance of the American Media industry.

The company's shares are down 6.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Thryv Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

