Thumper Fab Ready to Thump the Strip - Exclusive Off-Road Accessories Company Brings Off-Road Vehicle Fleet to Annual SEMA Show in November

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumper Fab announced it would be bringing a whole fleet of customized off-road vehicles, tricked-out rides, and gearhead goodies for display in the legendary SEMA show from November 1-4 in Las Vegas. Based in Marshall, Texas, Thumper Fab is a dedicated group of, engineers, and off-road junkies who produce the best audio roofs, bumpers, roll cages, and other UTV customizations on the market. Held every November, the SEMA show is a trade-only event open to qualified members of the off-road industry and regularly features exceptional models from new and iconic producers of custom vehicle trends.

"We are super excited to bring some new builds to SEMA and launch several new products at the show," said J.C. Kester, engineer, and Thumper Fab founder. "SEMA is known for highlighting the best-of-the-best and we are going to have a huge presence at the show with a total of nine featured vehicles! We will also be showcasing the latest and greatest accessories for the off-road line including the Polaris Ranger, RZR Pro R, Can-Am Defender, and Maverick X3."

Other featured vehicle builds from Thumper Fab include Rockford Fosgate, Warn winches, Rigid Lighting, EVO Powersports, PRP Seats, Bikeman Performance, Viper Machine, Raceline Wheels, HighLifter, USD Sticky, Braven, and more. Industry partners include MTS Customs, ASA Performance, Jack Rabbit Offroad, Fielder Paint & Body, Refried Dreams, and others.

"We will be in the West Hall of the exhibit, located in booth #61029 – where we're showing two Polaris RZR PRO R side-by-sides with an extensive list of newly released upgrades from Thumper Fab and our partners. Upgrades will include all new low profile roll cages, roof racks, high clearance suspension front and rear, rock sliders, doors, front winch bumpers, and some serious performance upgrades to push 300+ horsepower out of the all-new RZR PRO R!"

For the latest projects, product info, and performance videos, follow Thumper Fab on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

About Thumper Fab
Located in Marshall, Texas, we've been around since 2019 – long enough to know which details matter most, but not so long that we are old and grumpy. We are a company that's all about giving people what they want: high quality, durable products for your outdoor adventures; like audio roofs, bumpers, and other accessories for your off-road vehicle. Our products are designed in-house and begin with a 3D laser scan of the vehicle. And from there we use even more lasers, CNC machines, robots, and good old-fashioned hand-builds to craft personalized products for your ride. We even have our own state-of-the-art powder coating department. If you need help making your off-road vehicle the talk of the trail, give us a THUMP and let's get started! Our customer service leaves competitors in awe. Explore what we're up to at: www.ThumperFab.com.

Media Contact:
Brittany Smith, Media
903-472-0928
344056@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thumper-fab-ready-to-thump-the-strip--exclusive-off-road-accessories-company-brings-off-road-vehicle-fleet-to-annual-sema-show-in-november-301621009.html

SOURCE Thumper Fab

