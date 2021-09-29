U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Intense rhythm game 'Thumper' comes to Apple Arcade on October 1st

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Apple is adding another classic game to Arcade's repertoire, albeit a relatively recent one. Drool's "rhythm hell" title Thumper: Pocket Edition will be available through the all-you-can-play subscription service starting October 1st for iPhone, iPad and Mac gamers. The mechanics will be familiar if you've played the title on one of its many other platforms, but that doesn't make it any less intense — you're barrelling through a rhythm course at high speed, with precious little room for error.

The addition represents a familiar strategy for Apple. It's counting on recognizable and sometimes exclusive Arcade games to reel in subscribers and boost its increasingly important services business. Not that you'll necessarily mind. Thumper normally costs $5 by itself, so this might tip the balance if you were already considering Arcade or an Apple One bundle.

