Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) insiders have significant skin in the game with 84% ownership

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The largest shareholder of the company is Gary Simanson with a 84% stake

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 84% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Gary Simanson with 84% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 1.1% and 0.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own US$110m worth of shares in the US$130m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

