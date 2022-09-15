U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

Thunder Energies Employs New Auditors

Thunder Energies Corp.
·2 min read

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP (OTC: TNRG) has announced the immediate employment of Paris Kreit & Chiu CPA as independent outside auditors and SEC registered auditor for the publicly traded entity.

Firm partner Stephen Kreit CPA has been assigned as lead auditor (2021-2022) for the engagement. Thunder Energies expects the firm to fully audit the business of Thunder Energies Corp so that delinquent SEC filings may be remedied, and the company becomes 100% compliant.

Thunder Energies new management anticipates that with the audited financials that have now been contracted for, the company will be able to shortly uplist to the NASDAQ national market or the OTC Q market trading platform.

Ricardo Haynes, Thunder Energies company President, stated: “The story here is a simple one – the new management is proceeding to move this firm into full SEC compliance so that the entity may have a stronger public equity base. Stay tuned.”

CPA Kreit confirmed the firm’s engagement and scope of work, adding “we are pleased to handle this outside audit engagement. We believe that Thunder Energies has substantial upside potential and are gratified that existing ownership has placed their faith in this auditing firm to bring the business into regulatory compliance.”

The entity, Thunder Energies, recently changed control with a new investor group based out of Atlanta taking a leadership role in the business’ new direction. The appointment of the new auditors follows this move, and there were no other issues – nor any disagreements – with the existing outside accountants.

Kreit stated that to bring the firm into full regulatory compliance should take 60 to 90 days – two to three months.

For more information about Thunder Energies, its SEC filings, and business activities, please visit: www.thunderenergiescorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT

Investor Relations 
Rick Freeman
CMO
MAJORMEDIA INC
E: majormediasales@comcast.net
P: 570.468.2205

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.
Corporate Counsel
Thunder Energies Corp.
3663 Greenwood Circle
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-962-9378


