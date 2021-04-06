U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

What's on TV this week: 'Them,' 'Thunder Force' and 'Republic Commando'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·4 min read

The NCAA basketball tournaments have ended, and in April Netflix is adding to its slew of original content. One highlight this week is the super-powered movie Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, and a new anime, The Way of the Househusband, about a former yakuza who now applies his skills to domestic tasks. For movie fans, there's a new release of Tremors in 4K, while gamers can plug into a new Oddworld game, or a version of Star Wars: Republic Commando for PS4 and Switch. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Tremors (4K)

  • Rollerball

  • How High

  • The Killer Elite

  • Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

  • Oddworld: Soulstorm (PlayStation, PC)

  • Star Wars: Republic Commando (PS4, Switch)

  • Cozy Grove (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Breathedge (Xbox One, PS4)

Tuesday

  • The Last Kids on Earth, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM

  • Pooch Perfect , ABC, 8 PM

  • Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

  • Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM

  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

  • Soul of a Nation (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

  • Chad (series premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Big Day (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute, Netflix, 3 AM

  • This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Wedding Coach (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Snabba Cash (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Kung Fu (series premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

  • Home Economics (series premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Exterminate All the Brutes (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

  • Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Jazz/Suns, ESPN, 10 PM

  • Queen of the South (season premiere), USA, 10 PM

  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

  • Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

  • The Way of the Househusband (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Made for Love, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Fear the Walking Dead (spring premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • No Activity (season premiere), Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Manifest, NBC, 8 PM

  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

  • Walker, CW, 8 PM

  • Exterminate All the Brutes (finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • United States of Al, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM

  • B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC, 10 PM

  • Rebel (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay (season premiere), Freeform, 10 PM

  • Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Them (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Invincible, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Night in Paradise, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Thunder Force, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Two Distant Strangers, Netflix, 3 AM

  • On the Spectrum (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Hysterical, FX, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp (series finale), Syfy, 10 PM

  • Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinsons (series premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

  • The Stand-In, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Lakers/Nets, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Carey Mulligan / Kid Cudi, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • The Nevers (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

  • Unsung: Keith Washington, TV One, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Fear the Walking Dead (spring premiere), AMC, 9 PM

  • Shameless (series finale), Showtime, 9 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

