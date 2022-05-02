U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Awards Aviation Scholarship to Yavapai College Student

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.
·4 min read
Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.
Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Left: Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, TB2Right: Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President, TB2
Left: Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, TB2Right: Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President, TB2

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

James Kramer, TB2 Aviation Scholarship Recipient
James Kramer, TB2 Aviation Scholarship Recipient

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2”) announced it has awarded an Aviation Scholarship to James Kramer, a Yavapai College student pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Aerospace Science with a concentration in Airplane Operations. TB2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans, creating unique educational opportunities for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation, and supporting Dogs4Vets.

Mr. Kramer served 5 years in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft handler and crash & salvage crewman onboard the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). Since his honorable discharge in 2019, Mr. Kramer has earned his private pilot certificate, his instrument rating, and his commercial pilot certificate. He is currently working on his multi-engine, certified flight instructor, and flight instructor instrument ratings. After completion, one of James’ immediate goals is instructing.

Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President of TB2, stated, “It is gratifying to see the varied experiences and goals that our scholarship recipients have. As a U.S. Navy veteran and outstanding student, while swiftly moving through the flight training program, James has a positive and unique attitude that will benefit him throughout life.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of TB2’s Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, remarked, “We welcome James as a deserving veteran of the TB2 Aviation Scholarship awardees. He is the first U.S. Navy veteran recipient, joining other veterans from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps. On behalf of TB2 and as a former member of the military, I would like to thank them all for their service and commitment to their country.”

Miller continued, “TB2 scholarships have been earned by superb aviation students of which 50% are veterans. We will select 3 more Aviation Scholarship honorees in the fall of 2022. TB2 could not execute its mission without the financial and community support of individuals, corporations, veterans, participating colleges, and Scottsdale Airport making our program successful!”

Ashley Hust, Yavapai College Foundation, commented, “It’s clear that James is dedicated to flying and isn’t afraid to challenge himself with advanced training. We’re happy here at Yavapai College to be a part of his transition from the Navy to civilian life as a highly skilled pilot.”

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.
Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots, many of whom saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (KSDL).

The Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College, Pima Community College, or Yavapai College. TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport and a historical display inside the facilities honoring the service of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

About Dogs4Vets
American Service Animal Society, dba Dogs4Vets, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enabling disabled veterans to live a more productive life through the use of service animals. Dogs4Vets helps disabled veterans train their own dog to be their service dog. They sponsor disabled veterans that qualify with lifetime, at no cost, service dog training and certification. The service dogs are trained to interact with the veteran and notice changes in body language, stress hormone chemicals, and voice.

Contacts:

Contact:

Steve Ziomek

Ashley Hust

Chairman & President

Major Gifts Officer

ziomek.steve@gmail.com

ashley.hust@yc.edu

480.664.6604

928.776.2034

Rudy R. Miller

Chairman, Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee

rrmiller@themillergroup.net

602.225.0505

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8e42be2-b6f1-4065-b1b6-5c6dbd38da5b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6d8293b-94f1-44b2-b26e-cf49eb7a9886


