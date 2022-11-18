Thunderfoot Wins 2022 MarCom Platinum Award

The New York City-based digital agency recently won the Platinum Award for its work with the United Nations Development Program.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderfoot, a full-service digital marketing agency based in New York City, is thrilled to announce that its work with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on the annual Human Development Report (HDR) has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 MarCom Platinum Award in the Digital Media E-Communication category.

The UNDP is the UN's global development and advocacy network that encompasses 177 countries and territories. For the last 30 years, it has published the HDR annually to measure well-being worldwide and across different societies and economies.

When the organization decided to break out of the traditional PDF format, it enlisted Thunderfoot's help to build custom, highly shareable online stories that would reach a far wider audience and drive exponentially more digital engagement. Since then, the HDR has garnered widespread, international media attention, including thousands of mentions in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese media. The annual report has also been featured in dozens of major media outlets, including Reuters, NPR, and the BBC.

"Our team works so hard every day to produce great results for our clients, and it's beyond humbling to see them receive this much-deserved recognition," said Remy Bernstein, Chief Operations Officer of Thunderfoot. "I'm very proud of Thunderfoot's dedication to quality, creativity, and design excellence, which clearly shines through in our longstanding partnership with the United Nations."

Thunderfoot also received a second Platinum MarCom award in the Digital Media Website category for its work with the independent consultancy LeedsSource. The team additionally received two Gold awards and one Honorable Mention in various categories.

About Thunderfoot

Thunderfoot is an award-winning digital marketing and creative agency built by an integrated and international team of content creators, strategists, designers, and developers. The firm helps brands worldwide reimagine and deliver their most ambitious digital projects and initiatives by crafting exceptional online experiences, content, and marketing strategies that drive results.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom Awards is one of the world's largest and most-respected international creative competitions. Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) , it recognizes outstanding achievement by industry professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.

MarCom's Platinum Award is presented to entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition and serves as a benchmark for the industry.

The full list of winners can be found at www.marcomawards.com .

