U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,701.17
    -18.81 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,514.42
    -9.38 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,686.39
    -86.01 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    +0.73 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.40
    -16.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.21 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9786
    -0.0079 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0920
    +0.0940 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1261
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7500
    +0.5630 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,210.57
    -393.76 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.39
    -1.29 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,927.73
    -9.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Thunes integrates with Visa Direct's digital payments network

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Cross-border payments startup Thunes is partnering with Visa, in a move that will add more than 1.5 billion new endpoints to Visa Direct’s digital payments network. This enables many more consumers and small businesses to send funds to markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America, where digital wallets are often the default payment method.

Based in Singapore and San Francisco, Thunes is backed by investors including Insight Partners, GGV and Checkout.com, and has raised $130 million in funding to date. Customers of its payments infrastructure include Uber Eats, Grab, MoneyGram, Remitly and Western Union, and it currently processes more than 180 million transactions a year across 130 countries.

One of Thunes’ focuses is emerging markets where there are a lot of unbanked people. Many use digital wallets as an alternative to traditional financial services, since they can top-up cash without needing a bank account or credit card.

CEO Peter De Caluwe told TechCrunch that Thunes was created to fix gaps in payments market’s slow traditional banking infrastructure. He cited research that shows half of the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025, but says Thunes believe adoption will happen faster than that, with its network connected to 2.7 billion mobile wallet users by 2022.

“Digital wallets are one of the fastest growing financial instruments for many small businesses and for unbanked individuals in emerging markets,” said De Caluwe. “Three billion people globally are still left out or poorly served by the formal economy. For these unbanked individuals in emerging markets, digital wallets are gaining traction as an empowering first entry point to the financial system.”

The partnership means that about 14,900 financial institutions that are Visa clients can integrate send-to-wallet services for customers, retailers and SMEs through Visa Direct. Visa’s network is now connected to Thunes’ B2B platform, which means Visa Direct can reach more than 1.5 billion new endpoints (for a total of 7 billion) and that the 78 digital wallet providers already integrated with Thunes get a new send-to-wallet capability.

Some examples of how Thunes’ software and APIs are used include connecting Paypal and Paypal Xoom payouts with top mobile wallets in Asia and Africa, including in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Kenya and facilitating payments for digital remittance companies like Remitly, World Remit and Moneygram. Grab used Thunes’ platform to localize payments, enabling it to accept mobile payment options and give on-demand payouts to drivers, which gave it an edge over Uber.

Fintech fundraising has reverted to the mean

Recommended Stories

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 19 AM

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • More Likely to Double First: Teladoc or Novavax?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have traveled a similar road. Investors bet on Teladoc winning more and more customers as people avoided crowds and turned to virtual medical visits. Investors worried that Teladoc's successes wouldn't last beyond the pandemic.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • Tesla set to report earnings after Wednesday's close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out Tesla's stock before its latest earnings report is due out tomorrow.

  • Yes, you can earn 7.5% on a checking account right now — and here’s the deal with it

    When you see a rate like 7.5% — on a checking account no less — you might think: This can’t be, right? For those interested in becoming a checking account holder at Wisconsin’s Landmark Credit Union, you can earn 7.5%. To join this credit union you or an immediate family member must live or work in one of several various counties in Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois.

  • Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) 11% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Tesla Q2 earnings preview: It's all about demand

    It will be another big quarter for Tesla, and the markets overall, when the EV giant reports Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s W

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Apple reportedly cuts production figures on iPhone 14 Plus, unveils redesigned iPad

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the latest moves by Apple, which include a newly designed iPad and iPhone 14 Plus production cut.

  • What Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Broadcom Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Is Tilray Brands Planning More Acquisitions?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is eyeing lots of growth in the years ahead in the Canadian, U.S., and European pot markets. The cannabis producer is the largest one in Canada, but a lack of legalization in other parts of the world is limiting its growth today, with the company's top line struggling in recent quarters to give growth-oriented investors much of a reason to buy its shares. Earlier this month, Tilray reported its first-quarter numbers for its fiscal 2023 (ended Aug. 31).

  • Why A Quarterly Beat, Guidance Boost Didn't Stoke Abbott Laboratories Stock

    Abbott enjoyed a third-quarter beat thanks, in part, to its Covid tests. But those sales are expected to peter out, and ABT stock slumped.

  • Netflix stock jumps after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Netflix's latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Olaplex Stock Hits Record Low as Hair-Care Company Cut Sales Forecast

    The company now expects full-year sales to be up to $711 million versus $826 million earlier. The stock lost nearly half of its value.