THURSDAY: SBA Administrator to Visit Columbus for Small Business Tour & Deliver Remarks at Local Digital Alliance Event

United States Small Business Administration
·3 min read

Administrator Guzman will join Google at ECDI to tout the importance of access to technology for entrepreneurs

Columbus, Ohio, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, April 7, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit the Columbus area to meet with small business owners and highlight the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA), a public-private co-sponsorship between the SBA and Business Forward, Inc., that aims to connect small businesses with critical tech resources to start and expand their e-commerce business to scale for success.

During the event, Administrator Guzman will participate in a roundtable with local business owners, Business Forward, Inc., Grow with Google, and the Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI), where they will discuss ways to help small businesses adopt technology and accelerate their online and social media strategies to power their e-commerce businesses and better engage with their customers.

While in Columbus, Administrator Guzman will also visit Hot Chicken Takeover, a local restaurant and second-chance employer committed to providing fair employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated people. The visit takes place during Second Chance Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the collateral consequences of criminal convictions and unlock second-chance opportunities for people who have completed their sentences so they can contribute to their communities. The SBA recently announced reforms to its Community Advantage Pilot Program, an initiative that seeks small-dollar loans of $250,000 or less to historically underserved communities, including removing restrictions that can keep individuals with criminal backgrounds from accessing funding to start and grow a business.

Media are invited to join portions of these events but must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, April 6, for credentialing and trip locations.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 7, 2022

WHERE:

Columbus, OH

WHO:

  • Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

  • Geraldine Aglipay, SBA Regional Administrator

  • Everett Woodel, SBA Columbus District Director

  • Lisa Gevelber Founder, Grow with Google

WHY:

The SBA highlights local small businesses and touts the SBA’s Digital Alliance and the importance of small businesses having access to digital technology to further their success.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Lola Kress at lola.kress@sba.gov by 5:00 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, April 6, with the reporter’s name and press outlet. Space is limited, so early responses are recommended.

Administrator Guzman will be joined by SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Geraldine Aglipay and SBA Columbus District Director Everett Woodel. This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to Columbus, OH. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 28 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 45 cities.

---

Cosponsorship Authorization #22-1-C. The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Lola Kress United States Small Business Administration lola.kress@sba.gov


