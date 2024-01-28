After thwarting Nazi spies in Detroit, John Bugas stopped a threat to Ford Motor

This is the second of two Flashbacks on John Bugas, an FBI official in Detroit during World War II who became a Ford Motor Co. executive. Part one ran last Sunday, Jan. 21.

The showdown between John Bugas and Harry Bennett was years in the making.

Bugas was the former head of the Detroit FBI office. Bennett ruled Ford Motor Co. through intimidation, violence and clever manipulation of the aging Henry Ford. Their final confrontation came in September 1945, with each man pulling a handgun. No shots were fired, but Bennett’s reign of terror ended that day.

Bugas helped save the company on behalf of the Ford family, and he soon became Henry Ford II’s right-hand man.

Bennett joined the Ford Motor Co. in 1918 as an artist. He gained Henry Ford’s confidence by catering to his every dictate, while undermining the leadership of Edsel Ford, the company president and Henry’s only child.

Harry Bennett, left, Ford personnel director, and I.A. Capizzi, company attorney, confer in Dearborn on April 9, 1941, after a meeting with UAW officials over strike negotiations at the Ford plant.

In the 1930s, Bennett created the Ford Service Department, an armed squad of ex-cops, paroled convicts, gangsters and former athletes, to spy on employees and disrupt union organizers. In May 1937, his squad of goons assaulted UAW organizers ― the famous Battle of the Overpass, in which Walter Reuther got what he called “the worst licking I’ve ever taken.”

“In no city in the country was there such an unholy alliance among hired gunmen, high-level executives, government officials and police agents as openly existed in Detroit,” wrote Victor Reuther, Walter’s brother.

Enter G-man Bugas, known for tracking down bank robbers, kidnappers and mobsters in several states. Sent to Detroit in 1938, he broke up two Nazi spy rings and prevented sabotage of manufacturing plants during World War II.

“Guns, tough situations and ornery men were … second nature to him,” Bugas’ daughter, Pat Bugas Harris, said later.

READ PART 1: The G-Man who kept Detroit safe from Hitler’s spies during World War II

Bennett’s pets: Tiger cubs

In 1940, J. Edgar Hoover heard that someone inside the Ford Motor Co. was leaking information to the aviator Charles Lindbergh, a Nazi sympathizer.

Bugas interviewed Henry Ford about his relationship with Lindbergh.

“When Charles comes out here, we only talk about the Jews,” Ford told Bugas. (Ford was a notorious anti-Semite. In 1938, Hitler’s government awarded him the Grand Cross of the German Eagle, the highest honor Nazis bestowed on foreigners.)

After war broke out, Edsel Ford asked Bugas to investigate rampant theft at the Rouge and Willow Run plants. While busting those involved, Bugas found several Bennett cronies complicit. Bugas analyzed security at Ford, producing a 12-page report about preventing theft and sabotage.

Bennett, who had impressed Henry Ford with his industrious energy, was not a big man, but he was muscular and had a scarred, chiseled chin and thick neck. Quick to anger, he once punched company executive Charles Sorensen in the nose during an argument.

In his office, Bennett kept a handgun in a desk drawer, and a paper target to practice his aim with an air gun shaped like a Luger. He would bring two tiger cubs into the office from his menagerie of big cats that he kept at his mansion near Ann Arbor known as “the Castle.”

Bennett’s henchmen conducted surveillance of Ford employees to weed out union sympathizers as the United Auto Workers stepped up organization efforts in the late 1930s. One Bennett man attacked the pro-union Coleman Young when the future Detroit mayor worked on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge plant in 1936. Defending himself with a steel bar, Young won the fight, but lost his job.

“They’re a lot of tough bastards but every goddam one of them’s a gentleman,” Bennett said of his crew.

An undated photo of Henry Ford II, Henry Ford and Edsel Ford.

Edsel Ford’s woes

Bennett had close contacts with underworld figures in Detroit and elsewhere. In the wake of the Lindbergh baby kidnapping in 1932, Ford feared threats against his grandchildren. Bennett made sure his acquaintances in organized crime knew they’d regret assaulting the Ford family.

Bennett was once shot and wounded in a confrontation with a hoodlum. While in the hospital, he received an envelope with a photograph of the hood’s body and an anonymous note: “He won’t bother you anymore, Harry.”

Bennett saw himself as Ford’s successor to run the company. He engineered the departures of several competent Ford executives who crossed him, including Edsel’s brother-in-law, Ernest Kanzler.

Edsel was deferential to his father, but he advocated a modern approach to managing the company and was willing to negotiate with unions. Ford believed his son was weak in contrast to Bennett’s pugnaciousness.

“What I like about Harry is that if I want something done, he will do it,” Ford said. “I don’t have to tell him twice.”

Edsel and others in his family blamed Bennett for Edsel’s stomach problems. “Who is this man who has so much control over my husband and is ruining my son’s health?” Henry Ford’s wife, Clara, asked Sorensen.

Edsel died of stomach cancer in 1943. Henry Ford, then 80 and suffering from cognitive issues, returned as president, relying mostly on Bennett. Edsel’s son, Henry Ford II, was released from the U.S. Navy to join Ford’s management team. Still in his 20s, young Henry soon clashed with Bennett.

‘I’ll put one through your heart’

In the face of kidnapping threats, Henry Ford hired Bugas away from the FBI in 1944. He was assigned to Bennett’s department, but isolated from Bennett’s dirty business.

Bugas grew wary of Bennett and slowly became close to Henry Ford II. In 1945, young Henry learned of a secret “codicil” to his grandfather’s will that could put the company in Bennett’s hands.

Henry Ford II came to Bugas one day, depressed. He talked about quitting the company. “I tried to calm him down,” Bugas said later. Bugas went to Bennett, who told him, “You come here tomorrow, and we’ll straighten the whole thing out.”

When Bugas returned, Bennett took out a copy of the codicil and set fire to it. He scooped up the ashes and handed them to Bugas. “Take this back to Henry,” he said. (It was determined later that the codicil lacked Henry Ford’s signature, so it was worthless.)

That was enough. The old man agreed to resign, and the board appointed Henry Ford II president. Young Henry immediately told Bennett that he was being reassigned. Bennett angrily accused him of being incompetent and stormed out of the meeting.

A few weeks later, Bennett still had not left. Ford sent Bugas to deal with him.

In several interviews, Bugas said he knew Bennett kept a .45 handgun in his desk, so Bugas stuck a .38 revolver in his shoulder holster. When he walked in, Bennett waited until he stood before his desk and shouted: “You’re behind all this, you son of a bitch.”

“He called me every name in the book, and he knew them all,” Bugas said. “At the height of it, he tore open a desk drawer and pulled out his .45.”

Bugas brought his .38 to bear and calmly said: “Don’t make the mistake of pulling the trigger, because I’ll kill you. I won’t miss. I’ll put one right through your heart, Harry.”

Bennett slammed his gun down, and “cursed me until he ran out of words, and then he sank back into his chair, winded,” Bugas said. The gun remained on the desk as he walked out, Bugas wondered whether he was about to be shot in the back.

That was Bennett’s last day at Ford Motor. The mood was jubilant.

It was 1945. Henry Ford II put Bugas in charge of labor and industrial negotiations that year. Although he initially opposed an employee pension plan, Bugas and the UAW negotiated just such a provision a few years later.

UAW President Walter Reuther, left, William Clay Ford and John Bugas, who had wrested control of labor relations at Ford from John Bennett.

Bugas helped the company’s postwar revival as Ford’s vice president. He left the company in 1968, then worked on oil leases with his partner, Detroit entrepreneur Max Fisher. Bugas owned more than 20,000 acres of Wyoming ranch land, the state’s largest private landowner.

Fisher, “Hank the Deuce” and Bugas remained close friends the rest of their lives, often visiting at Bugas’ ranch. He died in 1982.

Jack Kresnak was a Free Press reporter and editor. He is the author of “Hope for the City,” a biography of the Rev. William Cunningham.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: After thwarting Nazi spies in Detroit, he stopped a threat to Ford