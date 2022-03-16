U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the thyroid cancer drugs market are Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. , Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation, Bristol Myers co. , Teva parenteral medicines Inc. , Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc.

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245039/?utm_source=GNW
, Baxter International Inc., Abbott laboratories, App pharmaceuticals llc., AstraZeneca PLC and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The global thyroid cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $0.61 billion in 2021 to $0.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.7%.

The thyroid cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs that are used to treat thyroid cancer.The thyroid tissue is made up of follicular cells and parafollicular cells in which cancer develops.

The types of thyroid cancer include follicular, papillary, medullary, anaplastic and thyroid lymphoma.

The main types of thyroid cancer drugs are radioiodine ablation, thyroid stimulating hormone (THS) suppression, chemotherapy, targeted multikinase therapy and others.Radioiodine ablation is a type of radiation therapy that uses radioactive iodine to remove or ablate any healthy thyroid tissue that remains following a thyroidectomy.

The different types of drugs include ipilimumab, cabozantinib-s-malate, caprelsa (vandetanib), doxorubicin hydrochloride, lenvatinib mesylate, nivolumab, vandetanib, others and is used in various sectors such as hospitals, oncology clinics, research organizations, others.

North America is the largest region in the thyroid cancer drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing incidences of thyroid cancer, especially in women is driving the thyroid cancer drugs market.According to the American Cancer Society, women are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer than men.

Thyroid cancer is rising at a fast pace and it is estimated that 52,070 new cases of thyroid cancer will be found in the USA in 2019 and an estimated 2,170 deaths will occur because of the disease. The increase in thyroid cancer can be attributed to exposure to radiation, family history of goiter and some hereditary syndromes.

Increasing use of targeted therapies for the treatment of thyroid cancer is acting as a restraint on the thyroid cancer drugs market.Targeted therapies target cancer specific genes, proteins and tissues that promote cancer growth and survival.

Targeted therapies are increasingly being used to treat thyroid cancer as thyroid hormone-based treatments including radioactive iodine therapy are not effective against these cancers.For example, Vandetanib (Caprelsa) and Cabozantinib (Cometriq) are targeted therapies used to treat advanced medullary thyroid cancer (MTC).

As patients increasingly use targeted therapies for treatment, demand for thyroid cancer drugs is decreasing, affecting market growth.

Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of thyroid cancer as they are more effective and help prevent cancer progression.A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form.

These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance and prevent the growth of cancer cells. For instance, the FDA approved the combination of dabrafenib (Tafinlar), a BRAF inhibitor, and trametinib (Mekinist), a MEK inhibitor for the treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Manufacturers of thyroid cancer drugs are governed by regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration in the USA.For instance, off-label usage of FDA approved drugs for the treatment of cancer requires approval from the FDA.

Manufacturers are required to submit a supplemental marketing application called sNDA (Supplemental New Drug Application) to the FDA that approves the drug for prescription.

In February 2019, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Loxo Oncology, Inc.for $8 Billion. The acquisition provides Eli Lilly access to a pipeline of investigational medicines like RET inhibitors which are used in thyroid cancer treatment. Loxo Oncology was established in 2013 and is located in Stamford, USA.

The countries covered in the thyroid cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245039/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


