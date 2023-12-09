thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of €0.15

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) will pay a dividend of €0.15 on the 7th of February. The dividend yield is 2.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

thyssenkrupp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. thyssenkrupp is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 0.6%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

thyssenkrupp's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, thyssenkrupp's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 9 years was €0.11 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.15. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. thyssenkrupp has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Even though the company isn't making a profit, strong earnings growth could turn that around in the near future. If the company can become profitable soon, continuing on this trajectory would bode well for the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On thyssenkrupp's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for thyssenkrupp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

