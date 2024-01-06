Is thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:NCH2) Trading At A 40% Discount?

Key Insights

thyssenkrupp nucera KGaA's estimated fair value is €26.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €15.72 suggests thyssenkrupp nucera KGaA is potentially 40% undervalued

The €19.00 analyst price target for NCH2 is 27% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:NCH2) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€134.9m -€41.3m €15.3m €53.0m €92.9m €125.7m €156.9m €184.4m €207.3m €225.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 35.29% Est @ 24.84% Est @ 17.52% Est @ 12.41% Est @ 8.82% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.4% -€128 -€37.2 €13.1 €43.0 €71.5 €91.9 €109 €121 €129 €134

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €548m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €226m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (5.4%– 0.5%) = €4.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €4.6b÷ ( 1 + 5.4%)10= €2.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €3.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €15.7, the company appears quite good value at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

XTRA:NCH2 Discounted Cash Flow January 6th 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at thyssenkrupp nucera KGaA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.981. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for thyssenkrupp nucera KGaA

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for NCH2.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For thyssenkrupp nucera KGaA, there are three additional aspects you should look at:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for thyssenkrupp nucera KGaA you should know about. Future Earnings: How does NCH2's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

