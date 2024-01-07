Is TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Trading At A 49% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for TI Fluid Systems is UK£2.85 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

TI Fluid Systems' UK£1.45 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

Analyst price target for TIFS is €1.73 which is 39% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €127.1m €129.8m €175.4m €196.8m €214.5m €229.0m €240.8m €250.7m €259.0m €266.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 12.20% Est @ 8.99% Est @ 6.75% Est @ 5.18% Est @ 4.08% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 2.78% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 13% €112 €101 €120 €119 €115 €108 €100 €92.1 €83.9 €76.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €1.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €266m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (13%– 1.5%) = €2.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €2.3b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= €654m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €1.7b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

LSE:TIFS Discounted Cash Flow January 7th 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TI Fluid Systems as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for TI Fluid Systems

Strength

No major strengths identified for TIFS.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto Components market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For TI Fluid Systems, we've put together three fundamental elements you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for TI Fluid Systems you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does TIFS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

