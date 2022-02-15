U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Tia Graham's New Book Teaches Leaders to Be the Type of Boss That Employees Really Want

Tia Graham, Author
·3 min read

Tia Graham

Tia Graham
Tia Graham

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The great resignation has engulfed companies of all sizes following the COVID pandemic. With work-from-home environments ending, many have chosen to not return to the once daily routines that caused many anxiety and stress. Now companies are searching for strategies to attract and retain employees to avoid further labor shortages. In her new book, Be a Happy Leader, Graham inspires readers to prioritize and elevate their personal happiness and create lasting career success through an easy-to-follow eight-step methodology. As a consultant to Fortune 500 companies, Graham teaches leaders to lead positively, put their people first, and create engaged teams, which leads to higher productivity and profit. The book shows the reader how to be the type of boss that people want to work for forever and motivates leaders to make their personal well-being a top priority.

"Leaders have the ability to stem the tide of the great resignation," said Tia Graham. "Now that the great resignation has taken hold, leading to massive human resource gaps and driving down profits, corporate leaders are searching for strategies that will maintain a productive and loyal workforce."

As a Certified Chief Happiness Officer and the founder of Arrive At Happy, Graham has implemented happiness and business strategies directly with teams in corporate America and Europe for 14 years and is recognized as an authority, having done extensive research and applied it practically in business and personal settings.

Be a Happy Leader flows from personal stories to science, taking a practical and commonsense approach. In addition to the eight-step methodology, Tia calls on readers to connect with their self-knowledge to acquire self-awareness. Her insights also include practical steps connecting the science of happiness for personal life, parenting, and work; the cost of unhappiness and stress; why leadership requires happiness; how technology, globalization, and high-stress levels affect happiness; whether leadership success breeds happiness or the need for happiness breeds leadership success; whether happy employees tie to satisfied customers; how happy salespeople are different and how her life journey has been affected by happiness.

Graham is the Founder of Arrive At Happy (aah!), a Certified Chief Happiness Officer, and has worked with dozens of global companies such as Hewlett Packard, Four Seasons, and Kashi to elevate engagement, sales, and drive bottom-line results. With multiple certifications in neuroscience, positive psychology, leadership coaching, and employee morale, she supports executives and teams through advising and experiential events. Prior to running aah!, Tia led sales and marketing teams at luxury hotels in the United States and Turkey for brands such as W Hotels, Westin, and The London. She is widely regarded by the corporate happiness community and is a speaker at the annual World Happiness Summit. Her insights have been featured in national publications like Forbes, The Los Angeles Times, Well + Good, and Yoga Journal.

Newman Communications

Publicity Contact: Zachary Heitling

newman.coordinator@newmancom.com

Related Images






Image 1: Tia Graham


Tia Graham Headshot



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


