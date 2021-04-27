U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,021.00
    +9.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.50
    +5.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.14
    +0.23 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2077
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    +0.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3887
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3500
    +0.2690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,871.65
    +3,178.79 (+6.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.50
    +39.69 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,094.14
    -32.09 (-0.11%)
     

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·14 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /RPNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights


For the Years Ended October 31,

($'000, except per share data)

2020


2019


% Change

Revenue

$3,249


$2,002


62.3%

Operating expenses

$2,689


$1,900


41.6%

Income from operations

$560


$103


445.6%

Operating margin

17.2%


5.1%


12.1%

Net income attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders

$634


$176


260.7%

Earnings per share

$0.13


$0.04


225.0%

  • Revenue increased by 62.3% to $3.25 million for the fiscal year 2020, primarily attributable to the growth of our business resulting from the increase in the number of our sales professionals and activities.

  • Operating expenses increased by 41.6% to $2.69 million for the fiscal year 2020. The increase was primarily related to the increase in selling and marketing expenses.

  • Operating profit margin was 17.2% for the fiscal year 2020, compared to 5.1% for the same period of last year.

  • Net income attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders increased by 260.7% to $0.63 million for the fiscal year 2020, from $0.18 million for the same period of last year.

  • Earnings per share was $0.13 for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.04 for the same period of last year.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, our revenue realized a 62.3% year-over-year growth for a record revenue of approximately $3.25 million and a 12.1% increase in our operating margin for the fiscal year 2020. The growth was primarily driven by the increased demand for our accidental insurance and our successful implementation of a business strategy to grow our liability insurance business. We will continue to focus on developing our life insurance, institutional risks management services, and our Internet insurance platform Needbao to further diversify our revenue sources. Looking ahead, we expect China's economy will further recover and support our business growth."

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue

For the fiscal year 2020, revenue increased by $1.25 million, or 62.3%, to $3.25 million from $2.00 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the growth of our business resulting from the increase in the number of our sales professionals and the increase in our marketing activities. We launched aggressive advertising campaigns to attract new customers. We also recruited 168 additional sales professionals to sell insurance products.

Operating Expenses

Third party and related party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.76 million, or 95.4%, to $1.56 million for the fiscal year 2020 from $0.80 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was attributable to the increase in our marketing activities, the launch of aggressive advertising campaigns, and the increase in the number of sales professionals to sell insurance products.

Third party and related party general and administrative expenses increased by $0.03 million, or 2.6%, to $1.13 million for the fiscal year 2020 from $1.10 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the increased compensation and related benefits expenses and partially offset by the decreased rent and related utilities, professional fees, and travel and entertainment expenses.

Total operating expenses increased by $0.79 million, or 41.6%, to $2.69 million for the fiscal year 2020 from $1.90 million for the same period of last year.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was $0.56 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.10 million for the same period of last year.

The operating profit margin was 17.2% for the fiscal year 2020, compared to 5.1% for the same period of last year.

Other Income (Expense)

Total other income (expense), primarily includes interest income from notes receivable – related party and bank deposits, interest expense incurred from our third party and related party borrowings, and miscellaneous income, was $0.20 for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.31 for the same period of last year.

Income before Income Tax

Income before income tax was $0.76 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.41 million for the same period of last year.

Income tax expenses was $0.13 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.24 million for the same period of last year.

Net Income and EPS

Net income was $0.63 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.18 million for the same period of last year. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net income attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $0.63 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.18 million, or earnings per share of $0.04, for the same period of last year.

Financial Conditions

As of October 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.14 million, compared to $6.24 million as of October 31, 2019. Account receivable was $1.25 million as of October 31, 2020, compared to $0.17 million as of October 31, 2019. As of October 31, 2020, the Company had current assets of $9.56 million and current liabilities of $1.29 million, leading to working capital of $8.27 million, compared to current assets, current liabilities, and working capital of $8.09 million, $0.79 million, and $7.30 million, respectively, as of October 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.05 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.23 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $3,457 for the fiscal year 2020, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.04 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.48 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.87 million for the same period of last year.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused business disruptions beginning in January 2020 in China. Our business was negatively affected due to various government restrictions put in place to attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19: (i) only 60% of the Company's employees were able to return to work on and around March 1, 2020, which was one month later than usual after the Spring Festival holiday; the remaining 40% of the Company's employees returned to work by the end of March 2020; and (ii) the Company's ability to sign on new customers was hindered because it was difficult for its sales personnel to finalize sales without in-person meetings. Therefore, our revenue for the first half of 2020 decreased as compared to the same period of fiscal 2019. However, as of the date of this press release, the COVID-19 outbreak is generally considered under control in China and we have been able to resume our normal business activities since May 2020. In light of the current circumstances, based on available information, it appears that the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business was temporary and mainly contained in the first half of fiscal 2020.

However, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may impact the Company's business, operations and financial results from this point forward will depend on numerous evolving factors that the Company cannot accurately predict. Those factors include the following: the duration and scope of the pandemic; governmental, business and individuals' actions in response to the pandemic in the future; and any other further development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, accidental insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including any future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at:

Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com
Phone: +1-718-213-7386

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




For the Years Ended October 31,




2020



2019



2018


REVENUES













Commissions


$

2,954,798



$

2,002,217



$

3,087,708


Risk management services



294,546




-




-















Total Revenues



3,249,344




2,002,217




3,087,708















OPERATING EXPENSES













Selling and marketing



1,519,783




773,650




1,033,408


Selling and marketing - related parties



38,426




23,922




-


General and administrative



373,716




431,305




402,480


General and administrative - compensation and related benefits



743,062




651,490




166,047


General and administrative - related parties



14,215




19,180




26,556















Total Operating Expenses



2,689,202




1,899,547




1,628,491















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



560,142




102,670




1,459,217















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest income



88,948




275,168




13,920


Interest income - related party



102,074




-




-


Interest expense



-




(18,218)




(22,439)


Interest expense - related parties



-




(613)




(452)


Other income



8,991




54,988




36,384















Total Other Income, net



200,013




311,325




27,413















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



760,155




413,995




1,486,630















INCOME TAXES



126,055




238,208




365,192















NET INCOME


$

634,100



$

175,787



$

1,121,438















LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



(3)




-




9















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS


$

634,103



$

175,787



$

1,121,429















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:













NET INCOME



634,100




175,787




1,121,438


OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)



420,719




(70,429)




(598,509)


COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


$

1,054,819



$

105,358



$

522,929


LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



21




(4)




(15)


COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS


$

1,054,798



$

105,362



$

522,944















NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic and diluted *


$

0.13



$

0.04



$

0.22















WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:













Basic and diluted *



5,000,000




5,000,000




5,000,000


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




As of October 31,




2020



2019


ASSETS


















CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,137,689



$

6,243,029


Restricted cash



785,806




723,557


Accounts receivable



1,247,059




173,055


Deferred offering costs



895,567




483,647


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



494,476




464,856











Total Current Assets



9,560,597




8,088,144











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Security deposit - noncurrent portion



7,419




6,569


Property and equipment, net



15,097




20,464


Intangible assets, net



160,219




170,348


Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net



317,141




124,101











Total Non-current Assets



499,876




321,482











Total Assets


$

10,060,473



$

8,409,626











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









VAT and other taxes payable


$

548,630



$

318,871


Accrued liabilities and other payables



310,105




187,074


Due to related parties



241,097




207,081


Operating lease liabilities



170,082




77,581


Operating lease liabilities - related party



18,737




-











Total Current Liabilities



1,288,651




790,607











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion



123,404




40,125


Operating lease liabilities - related party - noncurrent portion



9,705




-











Total Non-current Liabilities



133,109




40,125











Total Liabilities



1,421,760




830,732











Commitments and Contingencies - (Note 15)


















EQUITY:









TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:









Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;









5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2020 and 2019 *



5,000




5,000


Additional paid-in capital



7,696,468




7,691,468


Retained earnings



884,076




301,250


Statutory reserve



170,066




118,789


Accumulated other comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation adjustment



(117,392)




(538,087)


Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity



8,638,218




7,578,420


Non-controlling interest



495




474











Total Equity



8,638,713




7,578,894











Total Liabilities and Equity


$

10,060,473



$

8,409,626


TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




For the Years Ended October 31,




2020



2019



2018


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income


$

634,100



$

175,787



$

1,121,438


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in)

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets



27,829




34,713




30,296


Amortization of right-of-use assets



199,709




-




-


Loss on disposal of fixed assets



-




-




31


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(1,021,727)




91,432




(168,454)


Security deposit



2,837




(3,963)




(14,721)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(8,582)




(356,117)




(67,186)


Interest receivable



-




16,745




(10,597)


Due from related parties



-




447,778




(193,439)


Insurance premiums payable



-




(198,717)




208,535


VAT and other taxes payable



204,532




(56,272)




214,424


Accrued liabilities and other payables



108,765




40,826




120,264


Due to related parties



(6,970)




36,841




133,955


Operating lease liabilities - related party



(25,834)




-




-


Operating lease liabilities



(162,828)




-




-















NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(48,169)




229,053




1,374,546















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchase of property and equipment



(3,457)




(12,012)




(9,618)


Purchase of intangible asset



-




(183,115)




-


Payments of notes receivable - related party



(17,158,967)




-




-


Proceed received from repayments of notes receivable - related

party



17,158,967




232,133




-















NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(3,457)




37,006




(9,618)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds received from borrowings



-




-




707,907


Repayments made for borrowings



-




(369,483)




(320,169)


Proceeds received from related parties' borrowings



1,987,256




-




33,632


Repayments made for related parties' borrowings



(2,099,420)




(8,400)




(24,817)


Payments of offering costs



(371,081)




(493,899)




-


Capital contribution from shareholders



5,000




464




6,090,041















NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(478,245)




(871,318)




6,486,594















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



486,780




(55,593)




(471,032)















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(43,091)




(660,852)




7,380,490















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of year



6,966,586




7,627,438




246,948















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of year


$

6,923,495



$

6,966,586



$

7,627,438















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:













Cash paid for:













Interest


$

-



$

33,675



$

6,944


Income taxes


$

-



$

283,267



$

165,783















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds due from the non-controlling interest owners of Hengbang


$

-



$

-



$

487


Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf


$

141,449



$

-



$

-















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year


$

6,243,029



$

6,712,880



$

96,096


Restricted cash at beginning of year



723,557




914,558




150,852


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year


$

6,966,586



$

7,627,438



$

246,948















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year


$

6,137,689



$

6,243,029



$

6,712,880


Restricted cash at end of year



785,806




723,557




914,558


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year


$

6,923,495



$

6,966,586



$

7,627,438


Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tian-ruixiang-holdings-ltd-reports-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-301277283.html

SOURCE TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 ekes out record high ahead of packed earnings week

    Stocks were in a holding pattern Monday morning, with traders bracing for a busy week of corporate earnings results, a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and deluge of economic data.

  • U.S. Stocks Rise to All-Time High on Growth Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record high amid solid corporate earnings and confidence that the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative even as robust growth takes the world’s largest economy back to pre-pandemic levels.The S&P 500 rose after notching its first weekly decline since mid-March. Most of the main 11 industry groups gained, with energy and consumer-discretionary shares jumping the most. Small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 outperformed the broader market. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered around its 50-day moving average. Copper, seen as a barometer of growth, surged to the highest in a decade.Investors this week will focus on corporate earnings and U.S. economic data even as the Fed primes them to expect no change to policy at their two-day meeting ending Wednesday. While emerging economies from India to Brazil are grappling with a Covid-19 surge or renewed curbs, the developed world is on a firmer recovery path with a faster pace of vaccination.“The Fed is going to likely reiterate their patient stance here,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I’m anticipating that they acknowledge the recent strength we’ve seen in economic data but they will continue to highlight we are a ways away from achieving their goal of full employment. I think they’ll continue to assure markets that Fed policy is going to remain firmly dovish for some time.”Data on Thursday may show U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports this week may show a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending. Recent indicators cemented economic optimism, with durable-goods orders rebounding in March and output at manufacturers and service providers reaching a record high in April.More than three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten analysts’ estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A slew of earnings from megacaps including Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. will be parsed this week as investors look for more clues on how companies are faring in the recovery.“We’re gearing up for a busy week on all fronts, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Big tech earnings, a look into Q1 GDP, and the Fed meeting could create catalysts for market moves. Though despite the strong earnings reports we’ve seen thus far, the market is really taking beats in stride amid already high valuations.”Fed to Taper Bond Buying in Fourth Quarter, Economists SayEuropean stocks advanced Monday, as gains for banks and travel companies offset losses for food companies and utilities. The dollar was little changed after initially falling to a two-month low. It was still on course for the biggest monthly drop this year.Oil retreated amid concern demand from India may fall after the nation reported a million new coronavirus cases in three days.World’s Biggest Covid Crisis Threatens Modi’s Grip on IndiaHere are some key events to watch this week:Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing TuesdayFed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show robust 6% growth in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.2% to a record high as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.2%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2089The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3905The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 108.13 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.76%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $62 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,781 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Plans Interest-Free Loans to Lift Staff Morale

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. plans to offer zero-interest loans to employees who own illiquid stock options, seeking to boost morale after the company’s landmark initial public offering was suspended in November, people familiar with the matter said.The loans will be backed by eligible employees’ restricted stock options, which will be valued at levels calculated after a 2018 funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. That will allow Ant to give staff access to liquidity without requiring the company to establish a more up-to-date valuation for its shares.The options, known as Share Economic Rights with each representing 5.53 shares, will be priced at 195 yuan ($30.05) or 35.26 yuan a share, in line with an internal buyback price from 2018, the people said. Ant was valued at $150 billion at the time.Ant’s executives are trying to halt a potential exodus of staff, who had expected a windfall with the company just days away from listing in Shanghai at a $280 billion valuation. Chairman Eric Jing assured employees in March that the firm would eventually go public and promised a “short-term liquidity solution” that would take effect this month.Details of the loan program will probably be announced in the next few days, the people said. Ant declined to comment via email.The company suspended its share buyback program for current and departing staff last year to prepare for its IPO. It needs to compete for talent with China’s other technology behemoths including Tencent Holdings Ltd., which saw its shares climb as Ant battles a regulatory overhang.The future of Jack Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- has been shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through details of a fintech industry overhaul that abruptly halted Ant’s $35 billion IPO in November. The company has since committed to drastically revamping its business and seen its chief executive officer Simon Hu exit.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said.That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.Many of Ant’s employees have been granted restricted stock options, which account for a significant portion of total compensation for some employees. These are usually subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% free from the lockup upon the first anniversary and 25% every year thereafter.Before Ant’s buyback program was halted, departing employees would sell shares back to the company at a valuation in line with the company’s most-recent funding round, while existing employees could participate in periodic buyback rounds, people familiar with the matter said.Outstanding SERs totaled 114 million at the end of June, according to the latest data disclosed by Ant. If valued at the company’s planned IPO price in November, they would have been worth a combined 43 billion yuan.(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence estimate for Ant valuation)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse investors oppose risk chairman's Gottschling re-election

    Shareholders holding more than 15% of Credit Suisse stock want to oust the board's risk committee chairman, Andreas Gottschling, after investments imploded, the Financial Times reported on Monday, following a similar call by proxy adviser Glass Lewis. Credit Suisse is raising capital, and has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after the Swiss lender lost at least $4.7 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos, and after the bank suspended funds linked to insolvent supply chain finance company Greensill. Now, David Herro, vice-chair of Harris Associates, which says it owns 10.25 per cent of the bank's stock, and the Ethos Foundation, which represents 200 Swiss pension funds that own between 3 and 5 per cent, want Gottschling to be removed at the upcoming shareholders meeting.

  • Credit Suisse Investors Face More Losses in Greensill Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the Credit Suisse Group AG funds that invested in assets sourced by Greensill Capital may face a further $190 million loss on their holdings.A discount of roughly 7% will be applied to notes on a book of around $2.8 billion loans held in the funds, adding to potential losses stemming from troubled borrowers such as SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Katerra, U.S. coal miner Bluestone Resources Inc. and Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, according to a statement from the Swiss lender.The bank didn’t identify the creditors that may not fully repay the loans. It hired an advisory firm to assess the creditworthiness of the underlying borrowers, according to the statement.Greensill filed for insolvency in March as it couldn’t roll over insurance coverage for many of the products it sourced and packaged. Credit Suisse, citing valuation concerns, eventually moved to wind down a $10 billion group of supply chain finance funds that purchased those loans.The bank has since returned $4.8 billion to investors as a large portion of the funds were held in short-dated U.S. Treasury bonds, according to recent fund reports. Valuation on the $2.3 billion notes linked to Katerra, Bluestone and GFG remain uncertain, Credit Suisse said in the statement.Many of the borrowers in the funds were investment grade firms like Ford Motor Co. and Henkel AG, but there were also loans to riskier companies.While the money pools were marketed to investors as made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues. The assets were considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest fund its lowest rating for risk.The size of the final payout for investors will depend on whether insurance, which covered Greensill against the default of its borrowers, will actually cover the debts.Greensill’s Insurance Policies Questioned by Tokio MarineInsurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. has questioned the validity of the contracts signed off by an underwriter at its Australian subsidiary. The underwriter was sacked for breaching risk limits on the Greensill loans.(Updates with details from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Solid Manufacturing Data from US, Europe offset India’s Demand Concerns

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since March to 343 in the week to April 23.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • GameStop’s latest big day picks up steam after hours with $551 million stock offering

    Massive offerings, shady hedge funds and new friends in South Korea had GameStop's Reddit army in a Monday tizzy.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Electric vehicle pioneer (TSLA) reported solid first quarter numbers Monday evening. The numbers should be good enough for skittish investors who have watched shares decline from recent highs. (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) reported 93 cent in adjusted per share earnings from $10.4 billion in sales.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Sold Bitcoin in Q1 for Proceeds of $272M

    Elon Musk's electric vehicle company purchased $1.5 billion in BTC in February.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon

    We're now in the heart of earnings season, and investors are paying close attention as companies report their financial results from the first quarter of 2021. It’s a routine, in some ways, but in others, there has never been an earnings season quite like this. It’s the first one post-pandemic, but perhaps more importantly, the results are coming out during a time of nearly unprecedented government stimulus spending. There’s no real comparison to tell just how the inflows of cash are going to impact the bottom lines. Weighing in from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has put his finger on some of the key points for investors to take cognizance of. First, McCourt notes that the “S&P 500 2021 consensus EPS continues to move higher, almost on a daily basis, and has increased another 2% in the first two weeks of earnings season.” McCourt identifies the correct historical setting to the current conditions: “We normally see forward earnings revisions positive in the first 1-2 years of an economic recovery…” The comparison breaks down, however, as the estimate revisions just keep moving higher. “…analysts/management teams/this strategist, continue to underestimate the positive impact fiscal support (not ‘modelable’ as it’s never been done in this fashion before) is having on corporate earnings,” McCourt added. Bearing this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks that have earned Raymond James' stamp of approval. Accompanying a bullish rating, the firm’s analysts believe each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we got all the details and learned what makes them such compelling plays. Landos Biopharma (LABP) We’ll start with a newcomer to the markets. Landos Biopharma held its IPO just this past February, when it started trading on the NASDAQ. The company is a clinical-stage biopharma firm, with a focus on autoimmune diseases. Landos uses a proprietary computational platform to develop new drug candidates, and has identified seven so far. The lead candidate is BT-11 (omilancor), a new treatment for patients with ulcerative colitis. BT-11 is a small molecule that targets the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway, an action designed to limit gastrointestinal impact. In January of this year, Landos reported positive results from BT-11's Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial, with remission rates of 11.5% at week 12 for patients with once-daily oral dosing. Landos plans to expand the omilancor clinical trials, with a Phase 3 study in ulcerative colitis patients and a Phase 2 study in Crohn’s disease patients scheduled for later this year. The company’s other drug candidates are at earlier stages of the development pipeline, but it did have positive results to report from its candidate NX-13, another potential for ulcerative colitis. In a Phase 1 tolerability trial on healthy volunteers, the company reported no adverse results while meeting all primary and secondary endpoints. A Phase 1b study is planned for the second half of 2021. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse, who sees the value factor in the company’s novel approach. “[New] mechanisms particularly in chronic immune disorders 1) carve out a potentially larger slice of the TAM pie in the leading indication (in this case UC) and 2) open the door to follow-on indications once the new mechanism is validated in one immune disorder. The value proposition for BT-11 in theory is it could be like Otezla (PDE4 inhibitor), which was acquired by Amgen for $11.2B net of tax benefits at 7x prior year (2018) sales of $1.6B,” Seedhouse opined. Looking ahead, to the longer term, Seedhouse believes that Landos has charted a profitable path. "Mild UC patients comprise >50% of patients with active disease. The vast majority drugs approved or in development for UC over the last 20 years target the highly competitive (but smaller) 'moderate to severe' patient market, while the larger 'mild to moderate' population remains largely untapped outside of 5-ASAs and corticosteroids. Substantial efficacy and safety in 5-ASA refractory mild to moderate patients will help BT-11 reach our estimated unadjusted peak sales of ~$1B," the analyst added. In line with these comments, Seedhouse rates LABP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target suggests room for an impressive 219% upside in the coming year. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here) Landos Biopharma has caught the analysts' attention in its short time as a public company, and already has 4 reviews on record. These break down to 3 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $10.18, and their $25.50 average price target implies an upside of 146%. (See LABP stock analysis on TipRanks) Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Haemonetics Corporation is major player in the blood business. It produces a full range of blood collection and separation products, along with the software to run the machines and service agreements to maintain them. The US market for blood products has hit $10.5 billion last year, and its largest segment, plasma products and blood components, makes up some 80% of that market. Haemonetics’ product line is designed to meet the needs of that segment. HAE shares showed steady growth from last August through this February – a sustained period of 85% share appreciate. Earlier this month, however, HAE dropped 35%, to its lowest level in over three years, on news that CSL Pharma had declared intent not to renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics. The agreement, for supply and use of the PCS2 plasma collection system, provided Haemonetics with $117 million in revenue – or nearly 12% of the company’s total top line. In addition to the lost revenue, Haemonetics will have to swallow an additional $32 million in one-time losses related to the cancellation. The current supply agreement expires in June of next year. Analyst Lawrence Keusch, watching Haemonetics for Raymond James, saw fit to maintain his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, even after the CSL announcement. “We concede that Haemonetics has turned into a 'show me' story as it will be important for investors to understand the evolution of the corporate strategy in light of the loss of the CSL contract… we believe that Haemonetics can mitigate the estimated $0.85 impact to earnings from the contract loss (the company has ~14 months to right-size the organization) and move toward additional market share gains. We anticipate that it will take some time to gain visibility on a renewed course of growth,” Keusch noted. Keusch is willing to give HAE the time it needs to recover and return to a growth trajectory, and his $155 price target shows the extent of his confidence – a 128% upside for the stock over the next 12 months. (To watch Keusch’s track record, click here) Overall, Haemonetics shows a 5 to 2 breakdown in Buy versus Hold recommendations from the Wall Street analysts, giving HAE shares a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock has a $122 average price target, suggesting ~79% upside from the current trading price of $67.96. (See HAE stock analysis on TipRanks) Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Let’s shift gears, and look at the solar technology sector. Maxeon manufactures and sells solar panels world-wide, under the SunPower brand outside the US and in its own name inside the States. The company spun off of SunPower last summer, when the parent company split off its manufacturing business. Maxeon, the spin off company, is a solar panel maker, with a product line worth $1.2 billion in annual revenue, more than 900 patents in the solar industry, and over 1,100 sales and installation partners operating in over 100 countries. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the last one reported, Maxeon showed a solid sequential revenue gain, from $207 million to $246 million, an 18% gain. Earnings, which had been deeply negative in Q3 – at a $2.73 per share loss – were positive in Q4, when EPS came in at 11 cents. Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is impressed by the company’s overall position in the market, and sees positives outweighing negatives. “This is a commodity story, with a near-term margin structure that is weighed down by legacy polysilicon supply. We are fans of the company's above-average exposure to the European market, soon to be bolstered by the European Climate Law; as well as its joint venture participation in China, whose already world-leading PV newbuilds may get a further boost from the newly launched carbon trading program,” Molchanov wrote. To this end, Molchanov rates MAXN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $45 price target indicating room for 127% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Molchanov’s track record, click here) MAXN shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews; Buy and Hold. The shares are priced at $19.86, with a $34 average target that indicates room for ~71% growth by year’s end. (See MAXN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin Is Recovering. What’s Behind Its Latest Move.

    The investment bank is planning to launch an actively managed crypto fund for its private-wealth clients this summer, a cryptocurrencies website reported.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Co targets $1.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

    Alba, known for her roles in film "Fantastic Four" and TV series "Dark Angel", in 2011 co-founded Honest, which touts its baby products as a safer alternative to those that use synthetic chemicals. Honest then reached https://reut.rs/3cChqzw a $7.35 million settlement for wrongly labelling ingredients in some products as natural, plant-based or chemical free. The company, which also sells an array of consumer goods including sunscreen lotions, sanitizers and detergents, is planning to strengthen its online business and bolster presence in international markets, including the lucrative Asian region.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Time Is Running Out to Win the Blockchain Race

    Tech and financial services companies might think they have plenty of time to develop a "blockchain strategy." If history is a guide, they don't, says EY's blockchain leader.

  • I saved $1.1M for retirement, earn $128K and have $22K in cash. Can I afford my dream car — an $80K Nissan GT-R?

    1. Can I afford my dream car? You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter. Yes, you can afford your dream car.