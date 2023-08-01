Is Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited (SGX:T14) Worth US$2.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group is US$1.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group is estimated to be 32% overvalued based on current share price of US$2.09

Industry average of 220% suggests Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited (SGX:T14) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥580.3m CN¥560.4m CN¥550.2m CN¥546.5m CN¥547.1m CN¥550.7m CN¥556.5m CN¥563.9m CN¥572.4m CN¥581.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -5.75% Est @ -3.43% Est @ -1.82% Est @ -0.68% Est @ 0.11% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.05% Est @ 1.33% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.65% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% CN¥539 CN¥483 CN¥441 CN¥406 CN¥378 CN¥353 CN¥331 CN¥312 CN¥294 CN¥277

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥3.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥582m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.0%) = CN¥10b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥10b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= CN¥4.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥8.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$2.1, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for T14.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group, there are three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does T14's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

