Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited's (SGX:T14) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group (SGX:T14) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group is:

17% = CN¥1.1b ÷ CN¥6.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.7%. This certainly adds some context to Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's decent 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 12% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is T14 worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether T14 is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 46% (implying that the company retains 54% of its profits), it seems that Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

