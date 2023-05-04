Tianqi Weighs Investing in Mercedes-Geely Smart Venture

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp. is considering buying a minority stake in Smart Automobile Co. as part of the iconic minicar maker’s latest private funding round, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese miner is in advanced talks to invest $100 million to $200 million in Smart, a joint venture between Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., the people said. The transaction may value Smart at several billion dollars, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. An agreement could be reached as soon as in the next few weeks, the people said.

While discussions are advanced, they could still be delayed or even fall apart, the people said. A representative for Mercedes declined to comment, while representatives for Geely, Smart and Tianqi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Smart has been considering raising funds as part of its efforts to revive the compact vehicle as an all-electric brand, Bloomberg News reported last year. The company was initially targeting raising $500 million to $1 billion in fresh funds, people familiar with the matter have said.

Geely, owned by billionaire Li Shufu, and Mercedes-Benz formally announced the 5.4 billion-yuan ($783 million) Smart joint-venture, based in Hangzhou Bay, Ningbo, in early 2020. As part of the agreement, Mercedes-Benz designers would style future Smart vehicles and Geely would engineer them. With production based in China, the venture would aim to extend its portfolio to include pure premium electric and connected vehicles.

Mercedes first introduced Smart in Germany in 1998, and brought the quirky brand to the US a decade later, with the initial two-seater model targeting urban buyers squeezed for parking spots.

Tracing its history to the construction of its first lithium carbonate plant in 1992, Tianqi mines lithium in Australia and produces lithium compounds and derivatives in China. The Chengdu-based company raised 735 million yuan in a Shenzhen initial public offering in 2010. Last year, the company raised HK$13.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in a second listing in Hong Kong.

--With assistance from Annie Lee, William Wilkes, Pei Li and Linda Lew.

