Tiara Yachts Announces Dealer Partnership with Kelly's Port in Lake of the Ozarks

·2 min read

Tiara welcomes the nationally ranked boat dealer, broadening its reach in the region

HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts, family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its dealer network, Kelly's Port, in Osage Beach, Missouri. Kelly's Port presently serves surrounding cities in the area, one of which is the state's most popular lake destinations: Lake of the Ozarks.

(PRNewsfoto/Tiara Yachts)
(PRNewsfoto/Tiara Yachts)

"After meeting the Kelly family and their team, I knew they would be a perfect fit for our brand, our products and our company," said Sue Kane, Business Development Manager at Tiara. "Their professionalism combined with their dedication to taking care of their customers align perfectly with our core principles and values. We are looking forward to a long partnership together."

Kelly's Port, which has been serving Lake of the Ozarks since 1977, has earned a prestigious reputation and has been named Best Boat Dealer, Best Marina, Best Marine Service Repair and Best Gas Dock by local, state and national publications. Tiara Yachts shares core values with Kelly's Port that go beyond exceptional service, superior quality and innovation to improve the boating experience for all.

"When looking for a future partner, we're not looking for short term," said Kyle Kelly, Owner and Partner of Kelly's Port. "We're confident that by teaming up with another family-owned, faith-based company, we will be partners for a lifetime."

Tiara Yachts has a strong dealer network consisting of 19 domestic dealers and nine international dealers, offering the Tiara Yachts lineup of more than a dozen luxury yachts at multiple locations.

Every year, more than 4.5 million people visit the Lake of the Ozarks, making it one of the most appealing markets in the U.S. for boating enthusiasts. Kelly's Port is a family-owned and operated establishment, serving boaters in the area for more than forty years. Both parties are eager to offer the Tiara brand to the Lake of the Ozarks market.

Kelly's Port is located at 5250 Dude Ranch Road, Osage Beach, Missouri, with the showroom at 3545 Osage Beach Parkway. Kelly's Port can be reached at kellysport.com.

For more information on Tiara Yachts, please visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts
Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 53 feet in the Open and Coupe lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

Media Contact:
Lauren MacGregor
Lambert
lmacgregor@lambert.com
989-944-5626

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiara-yachts-announces-dealer-partnership-with-kellys-port-in-lake-of-the-ozarks-301478915.html

SOURCE Tiara Yachts

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum surged to a 13-year high in London as booming demand and a swath of smelter closures from China to Europe bring the risk of shortages of the crucial industrial metal.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denv