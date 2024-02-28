Tiara Yachts celebrates 50 years of boat production in Holland

HOLLAND — The story of Tiara Yachts really begins with Leon Slikkers' boat-building career at Chris-Craft, which began in 1946.

Nine years later, he’d leave Chris-Craft to venture out under his own name — SlickCraft — building wooden runabouts. In 1956, Slikkers would try something new, experimenting with fiberglass hull construction.

Slikkers spent years under the name SlickCraft. In 1960, he eliminated wood hulls from his lineup, exclusively offering fiberglass. In 1962, production was moved to a former skating rink on South Washington in Holland.

Eventually, Slikkers sold SlickCraft and founded Tiara Yachts under the parent company S2 Yachts Inc. It's been 50 years since Tiara Yachts was born, and it remains in the family.

Leon Slikkers founded Tiara Yachts in 1974.

Tom Slikkers serves as company CEO and president, David Slikkers as director of government relations, and Bob Slikkers as senior vice president of operations.

Tom says his dad’s journey was truly the American dream come true.

“He started out by himself with a dream and a vision, and catapulted our company off into the stratosphere,” he said. “Seeing how far the company has come — all while remaining true to our values and principals and commitment to superior craftsmanship — leaves me excited to see how we continue to grow in the years to come.”

A sailboat from S2 Yachts Inc.

Since the company’s inception, there have been continual milestones, from the introduction of Tiara Powerboats in 1976 to the addition of the Pursuit Fishing Boat in 1977.

Leon was recognized often for his work. He was named Manufacturing Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young in 1996 and inducted into the Michigan Boating Hall of Family in 1998 and the NMMA Hall of Fame in 1999.

Leon retired in September 2021 at age 93.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“This was more than just a job for my dad,” David said. "There’s an unmatched passion here that permeates every facet of the business.”

Despite the change in leadership, Tiara Yachts has continued to push. The company launched the EX 60 in 2022 and the all-new EX 54 made its public debut at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show.

Story continues

Tiara Yacht's production facility in Holland.

“There’s a lot of memories on a lot of different levels,” Tom said. “Memories about how we used to build boats versus what we do today, memories of the different people we’ve had over time, the different aspects of the buildings that have changed and been modified — and (of course) the product itself."

To learn more, visit tiarayachts.com.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Tiara Yachts celebrates 50 years of boat production in Holland