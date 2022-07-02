TickerWin Releases Report on 'Upcoming New Changes on XR, VR, AR Industry'

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2022 /TickerWin, one of the leading market research companies, has released a report on 'Upcoming New Changes on XR, VR, AR Industry'. VR and its derivatives are still fairly niche, and only of use to technically-oriented sections of the community. However, many industry pundits are pointing towards a greater spread of VR use amongst people who would not be seen at its natural users. One of the biggest trends in the AR and VR space in 2022 will be the use of immersive technology and VR in the workplace or Metaverse games. For businesses, AR and VR have gotten the spotlight as the next great leap in boosting worker productivity. However, AR and VR technologies are not generally practical in safety critical environments like the industrial frontline.

In 2022, people expect the reskilling process via VR training to become more widespread as content becomes more scalable and accessible for businesses. As such, VR will be increasingly used for high skills transfer in engineering, and medicine, particularly due to the costs of headset prices making VR more accessible. As headset prices decrease, VR in gaming will go mainstream and VR that blends sectors, such as gaming and fitness, will gain more of a foothold off the back of this.

VR and XR Training

VR is a refreshing way to be with other people in training scenarios, but without actually being there. During the first stages of COVID, everyone was all about Zoom; this year, people are likely to see the start of XR devices taking its place. VR will aid people's ability to collaborate, communicate, and connect remotely. In 2022, VR devices will get even more comfortable for longer wear, offer advanced optics for increased text clarity, and will enable avatars to mirror their real expressions - so they can be themselves at work. It will be inevitable that companies begin to normalise VR in addition to tools like laptops, tablets and phones. It's the best way to create a shared sense of space and connection among dispersed workforces.

VR in Remote working

With many workers reluctant to get back to the office, VR is the major tool that can fill the gap in working from home while connecting. Most headsets have been uncomfortable to people to wear for longer periods. The original head strap that shipped with the VR device was torturous after much more than 30 minutes, but as third-party designers have looked at the issue, much more comfortable alternatives are available. Sustainability will be the key trend in the AR and VR space in the coming year. As organizations are increasingly aware of their carbon footprint, many will be looking for innovative technology, which will help in their efforts to reach net zero goals.

AR Online Shopping

Currently seen as a mobile phone AR experience, it is not going to be long before XR headsets take this a logical step further and make the notion more immersive. In addition, once that happens, others will quickly follow suit. XR shopping is going to grow this year, and even non-niche users are likely to want to experience it, and pick up a headset to do so.

VR Social interactions

The different VR headsets are littered with social features where people can hook up and hang out, and they are becoming increasingly immersive. VR does the same thing, but with the added element of being in increasingly realist virtual environments where people can interact with avatars. Once the graphics has a hold of the 3D modeling, social interactions in this way are going to skyrocket. Like shopping, this too will attract more non-natural users to VR.

AR Application in Enhanced design functions

With freely available Apps like Gravity Sketch, Tilt Brush, and SculptVR, product and game design has become a serious topic in virtual environments, so much so that a growing number of serious design houses routinely use these tools. 3D literacy is key to the future of science, creativity, and entertainment but the barrier to entry needs to be in 2022. Complex and expensive cost and tools mean only the privileged have the opportunity to work in industries such as design, but 2022 will see this start to change as companies strive to make their tools more accessible and organizations realize the need for a more diverse workforce.

VR in Travel Industry

Having a virtual tour of New York or Hong Kong plainly is not the same as going there - yet - but it is still early days and as VR systems mature, these immersive experiences will become more convincing and engaging, and are likely to completely replace paper brochures.

AR and AI in fashion and beauty industries

AI and AR technologies will also help fashion and beauty brands achieve their sustainability goals by reducing the use of wasteful testers, packaging, and transportation from the traditional shopping experience.

