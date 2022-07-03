U.S. markets closed

TickerWin Releases Report on 'Upcoming Trends of How Blockchain Technology Will Change Other Industries'

·3 min read

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2022 /TickerWin, one of the leading market research companies, has released a report on 'Upcoming Trends of How Blockchain Technology Will Change Other Industries'. During 2022, spending on blockchain solutions by businesses is forecast to hit $11.7 billion. Here are some of the trends that will be driving this and some thoughts on how this will influence more and more lives over the course of the next year.

Real Estate with Blockchain

Real estate transactions are usually expensive, paperwork-heavy, and require the assistance of agents. Blockchain has the potential to ease the process of finding and buying real estate through tokenization, using digital real estate tokens to represent physical assets.

Carbon Offsetting with Blockchain

Blockchain technology has huge implications for business, with the main drivers for adoption being higher revenue, lower costs, and more efficient use of time. During 2022, we are likely to see a great deal of emphasis on attempts to "greenify" blockchain. There are a few ways this can be done, including carbon offsetting, although many people consider that this often equates to simply patching up a wound that should not have been caused in the first place. Another is by moving to less energy-intensive models of blockchain technology - typically those that rely on "proof-of-stake" algorithms rather than "proof-of-work" to generate consensus.

Cross-border Payments with Blockchain

One area predicted to continue evolving with blockchain technology is cross-border payments.

Supply Chains with Blockchain

Supply chains - the links between the creation and distribution of goods - have always been disrupted by innovation. Today's supply chains are extremely complex, threading multiple continents, including huge numbers of invoices and payments, involving myriad entities, and potentially extending over months. Due to this complexity, blockchain is an attractive means to transform the supply chain and logistics industry. When goods are transferred to a new step in the supply chain, the process can be logged securely and permanently, creating an immutable, auditable history from its point of origin to that of sale.

Legal Field with Blockchain

In law, blockchain technology can be used to create smart contracts, as well as validate ownership documents such as title deeds. If used to validate, authenticate, and secure courtroom evidence, blockchain could improve efficiency in the criminal justice system.

Health Care with Blockchain

Blockchain's open yet highly secure nature makes it a natural fit for improving healthcare. Patient information, for example, can be stored in an incorruptible, decentralized, and transparent database, making it safe but accessible to patients and healthcare practitioners alike.

About TickerWin

TickerWin offers marketing research reports on industry trends, especially in AI, Cloud Computing, AR/VR, Big Data, NFT, Cryptocurrency, and DeFi fields. It offers customers with real-time visibility, transparency, and traceable through the tracking of the project's database throughout the complete lifecycle of a researching project all on an immutable ledger with continuous insights.

Media Contact

Company: TickerWin Marketing Research Ltd
Contact: Ronald Luo
Address: Room 12C, 22/G, Sheung Wan Building, 345 Queen's Road Central, HKSAR
Email: support@tickerwin.com
Website: https://www.TickerWin.com

SOURCE: TickerWin Marketing Research Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707441/TickerWin-Releases-Report-on-Upcoming-Trends-of-How-Blockchain-Technology-Will-Change-Other-Industries

