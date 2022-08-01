U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,117.85
    -12.44 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,769.97
    -75.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,365.69
    -25.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.89
    -22.34 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.94
    -4.68 (-4.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.32
    +0.12 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0249
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0071 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9720
    -1.2180 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,147.02
    -593.84 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.16
    -7.24 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,421.42
    -2.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Ticket market to register USD 93.24 Bn, High utilization of social media to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with 6Connex and Alliance Tickets - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ticket Market size is expected to grow by USD 93.24 billion between 2021-2026. The market will witness a CAGR of 14.74% during the forecast period. The success of movies due to the increasing use of animation is notably driving the ticket market growth, although factors such as the growing threat of terrorism may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ticket Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ticket Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The ticket industry analysis report extensively covers ticket market segmentation by:

  • Source - Primary and secondary

  • Type - Sporting events, movies, concerts, and performing arts

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ticket Market Analysis Report by Type and Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Request market snapshot before purchasing.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as ticket industry analysis, promotional activities, and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 6Connex

  • Alliance Tickets

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

  • Anschutz Entertainment Group

  • Atom Tickets LLC

  • Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

  • Cinemark Holdings Inc.

  • Cineplex Inc.

  • Citizen Ticket Ltd.

  • Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

  • Comcast Corp.

  • CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

  • eBay Inc.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download sample report

The primary segment's share of the ticket market will expand significantly. The growing quantity of movies that are released each year is what is fueling the expansion of this market. The expansion of this market is also being driven by the rise in the number of professional events, including sporting events, live music performances, and exhibitions. The demands of primary ticket end users are diverse and intricate. Customers have a wide range of options, which has sparked fierce competition among the suppliers in this market.

Ticket Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ticket market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ticket market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ticket market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ticket market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Hair Styling Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The hair styling equipment market share is expected to increase to USD 4.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Smart Yoga Mat Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart yoga mat market share is expected to increase to USD 164.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%.

Ticket Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 93.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.27

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

6Connex, Alliance Tickets, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG, and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Festicket Ltd., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Source

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Source

  • 5.3 Primary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Source

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Sporting events - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Movies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Concerts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alliance Tickets

  • 11.4 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

  • 11.5 Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Cinemark Holdings Inc.

  • 11.7 Cineplex Inc.

  • 11.8 Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

  • 11.9 CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA

  • 11.10 eBay Inc.

  • 11.11 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

  • 11.12 TickPick LLC

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ticket-market-to-register-usd-93-24-bn-high-utilization-of-social-media-to-boost-market-growth-evolving-opportunities-with-6connex-and-alliance-tickets---technavio-301596120.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Roku Plunges After Results and May Not Have Found a Bottom Yet

    The charts and indicators of the streaming company are mixed, though the shares have yet to display a bottom reversal.

  • Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two China Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtZhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Materi

  • Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Petroleum -- Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks He Should Consider

    Buffett is keeping his finger on the buy button for the energy giant. Here are some other names in the sector that he should add.

  • Oil prices retreat as investors await OPEC+ meeting

    Both international and U.S.-based crude oil benchmarks traded lower on Monday after clinching their second straight monthly loss in July/

  • Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores

    With mass-market retailers including Target stepping up their athletic wear game, it has become harder for smaller players to compete.

  • With $208 Billion Between Them, Asia’s Two Richest Men Face Off

    (Bloomberg) -- In June, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his aides ran into an unexpected dilemma when debating where to train the dealmaking lens of his empire next.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtAmbani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. was contemplating buying a foreign telecommun

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Australia urged to cut gas exports in fresh threat to prices - live updates

    Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis FTSE 100 opens 1pc higher Sir Bernard Gray: Whitehall mandarins did not cripple Britain’s aircraft carriers – here’s why we got it right Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Shale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale drillers are expected to post record second-quarter profits in coming days, reversing nearly a decade of debt-fueled losses. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The top 28 publicly traded US independent oil producers generated $25.5 billion in free cash flow in

  • Exxon and Chevron Have 2 Groups to Please. It Won’t Be Easy.

    The companies posted record earnings, helped by soaring energy prices. While Wall Street is happy, critics in Washington say they shouldn't be spending so much money on shareholders.

  • Power Companies Enter Peak Hurricane Season Lacking Enough Transformers

    Lengthy outages loom after storms, as surging electricity demand and global supply-chain issues quadruple wait times for the vital equipment.

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • Demand for Frac Sand and Concrete Drives Scarcity

    Despite its ubiquity, sand is a valuable natural resource. It’s the second-most heavily exploited natural resource after water.

  • Australia considers curbing gas exports to avert domestic supply crunch

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia said on Monday it will decide whether to curb exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a watchdog urged restrictions, warning one of the world's biggest suppliers of the fuel could face a shortfall and soaring prices next year. The government's move, after a recommendation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), comes even as the country vies with Qatar and the United States as the world's top LNG exporter. The ACCC warned extra gas is needed to offset declining output at offshore fields that have long supplied the populous east coast, home to nearly 90% of Australia's population.

  • FTSE 100 Live: HSBC resists break-up call as Q2 profits surge

    Break-up calls were resisted by HSBC today as the banking giant sought to win over shareholders with a big increase in dividend payments. The bank, which is under pressure from Chinese insurer Ping An to spin off its Asian business, said it was more than two years into a transformation that will ultimately deliver higher returns for shareholders.

  • Retail's 'Dark Side': As Inventory Piles Up, Liquidation Warehouses Are Busy

    PITTSTON, Pa. — Once upon a time, when parents were scrambling to occupy their children during pandemic lockdowns, bicycles were hard to find. But today, in a giant warehouse in northeastern Pennsylvania, there are shiny new Huffys and Schwinns available at big discounts. The same goes for patio furniture, garden hoses and portable pizza ovens. There are home spas, Rachael Ray’s nonstick pans and a backyard firepit, which promises to make “memories every day.” The warehouse is run by Liquidity S

  • UK factory slump deepens ahead of Bank of England interest rates rise

    UK manufacturing sector's decline is the latest sign that rising costs and slowing demand could push Britain into recession.

  • Valvoline fuels retail drive with $2.65 billion lubricants unit sale to Saudi Aramco

    The deal announced on Monday builds on the company's plan to separate the two units, with the sale proceeds set to fuel an expansion of the vehicle service center business Valvoline operates across the United States. For Aramco, it deepens a bet on the long-term demand for petrochemicals. The oil giant has been expanding its presence in the sector, known as downstream, and bought petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp in 2020.

  • HSBC posts second-quarter surprise as profit jumps unexpectedly by 61 per cent on deferred tax gain, helping bank to beat estimates

    HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, reported an unexpected increase in its second-quarter profit, as it overcame a weaker performance in its biggest market and benefited from a US$1.8 billion deferred tax gain. Net profit jumped by 61 per cent to US$5.49 billion in the three months ended June 30, beating the US$3.98 billion expected by analysts. Revenue advanced by 1.6 per cent to US$12.8 billion, while net interest income rose 13.6 per cent to US$7.5 billion during th