Ticketmaster, TikTok partner to give users a new way to discover and purchase event tickets

Ticketmaster and TikTok are partnering to launch an in-app feature that lets users discover events through the popular short-form video app. With this new partnership, TikTok users will be able to buy tickets for events they're interested in directly through TikTok. Creators can now search for relevant Ticketmaster events and add destination links to their videos. Ticketmaster says the new feature will only be available to select creators at launch and will scale to more users over time.

Eligible creators can now select the "Add link" option after tapping and selecting the new Ticketmaster option before posting a video. Creators can then search for any event on Ticketmaster and then select "Add to video" to add the link. Once creators share their video, it will display the event link on the bottom-left to allow viewers to click and purchase tickets via an in-app browser.

TikTok and Ticketmaster partnership

Image Credits: Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster says it wants to reach fans on the platforms they use the most, which includes TikTok. The company also says the partnership will empower event organizers and creators to reach ticket buyers in a new way. Many artists and personalities have already signed on to begin using the ticketing mini app including Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, WWE and more, Ticketmaster says.

Ticketmaster's partnership with TikTok comes five months after it launched a new way for users to discover live entertainment events on Snapchat. The feature matches users with events they might be interested in based on their preferences. If you find something you’re interested in, you can see if your friends have matched the same event. Once you’ve decided on an event, you're redirected to Ticketmaster’s website to purchase tickets.

The company's partnership with TikTok is part of its mission to continually improve how fans discover events on the platforms they interact with the most. Ticketmaster's partnerships with TikTok and Snapchat show that it's looking to find ways to reach younger users and get them interested in events they may have otherwise not known about.