The ticking time bomb under Britain’s universities

Vice chancellors across the country have been warning for years about a growing crisis in university finances. Now, the dire warnings are becoming reality.

Coventry University last week announced plans to make £95m in funding cuts over the next two years after discovering a £85m black hole in its budget.

Sheffield Hallam University has invited its 1,700 academic staff members to apply for voluntary redundancy.

The University of Aberdeen is consulting on axing single honour degrees in modern languages [or ‘is planning to’, but the consultation is still open, they have only confirmed that they will keep offering joint honours] because the income from these courses do not cover the staffing costs.

In November, the University of Staffordshire announced redundancies that mean more than one in 20 staff will lose their jobs.

Universities have begun embarking on mass layoffs and cost-cutting programmes as frozen tuition fees, high inflation, lower international student numbers and hefty staff pensions hammer the finances of higher education institutions.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute and a former government adviser, warns of potentially thousands of job losses across the country’s universities.

The outlook is the worst since the 1980s, he warns, when Margaret Thatcher had to intervene to save University College Cardiff from going bust. For the first time in history, an institution could go bankrupt, Hillman believes.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK (UUK), which represents the UK’s 142 universities, says: “I’m talking to universities every day of the week and I don’t think I have come across one that isn’t making cuts of some kind.

“Not all of them are job losses, but a lot of them are. It is happening all over the sector.”

Recent announcements follow Brighton University’s decision to cut more than 100 academic staff earlier this year, including 23 who were issued with forced redundancies.

Spokesmen for Coventry, Brighton, Staffordshire and Sheffield Hallam universities said they had to take steps to make their finances sustainable.

In addition to cutting staff and dropping courses, universities are also postponing investments. Class sizes are increasing across the board, with the average student to staff ratio swelling from 15.5 to 16.9 in the seven years to 2021-22, according to UUK. Some institutions are selling everything they can, from land to artwork.

“Everybody is running a scenario where expenditure exceeds income within probably the next three years,” says David Maguire, vice chancellor at the University of East Anglia.

Maguire took over at UEA in May 2023 after the university discovered a £30m hole in its budget that it feared would balloon to £45m within three years. Falling student numbers and higher staffing costs were to blame.

He cut staff headcount through several rounds of voluntary severance and redundancies. Investment was also reduced, including cutting back on recruitment of PhD students.

Now, the UEA expects to be back in the black in two years.

Maguire warns that the whole sector will have to undergo a similar radical overhaul to survive.

“I firmly believe that the business model for universities is unsustainable in its current form, it has to change,” he says. Some universities could soon switch to online-only teaching models for some courses, he believes.

The first issue is tuition fees. These have been frozen at £9,250 since 2017. However, inflation has soared since then and pushed up wages. This makes the cost of delivering some courses loss-making in many instances.

Universities now have to cover a funding shortfall of £2,500 per English undergraduate student. By 2030, this will have doubled to £5,000.

Just as the cash has slumped in real terms, the demands on universities have increased. Jenny Higham, vice chancellor at St George’s University and policy lead for funding at UUK, says students need more mental health support, more career support and more financial support in the face of soaring rents.

Universities have become more and more dependent on higher tuition fees from overseas students to make the budgets add up. Overseas students are not subject to the same caps on tuition fees, allowing institutions to earn more.

In 2016, tuition fees from foreign students made up 13pc of universities’ income. This has since jumped to 19pc.

Hillman says: “Universities’ business model is that they basically lose money on absolutely everything except foreign students.”

Now, however, this income stream is in jeopardy. Changes to immigration rules mean that, from January, international students will no longer be able to bring dependents on their visa unless they are on a postgraduate research programme.

This is already putting off people from applying. The January 2024 intake of Nigerian students, who are the group most likely to bring dependents, has slumped by 40pc year-on-year, according to analysis by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a higher education network.

The government is also reviewing the graduate route, which currently means overseas students can work in the UK for two years after they complete their studies, or three years for PhD students. This threat is “toxic” for international applicants, says Stern.

She says: “I am worried that a whole bunch of chickens are going to come home to roost in January and February.”

To make matters worse, many universities are chained to ballooning pension bills. Universities that used to be under local authority control before the removal of the polytechnic system have to offer the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

The Teachers’ Pension Scheme is an unfunded public service pension scheme that promises members a set level of income in retirement. It has 722,000 active members across the education sector and contribution rates are set by the government.

The employer contribution rate on this scheme will increase by five percentage points in April to nearly 29pc.

The Department for Education has said it will provide additional funding for schools to cover the extra contributions after the rise in April, but higher education institutions are autonomous and so will not get extra cash.

Both the Tories and Labour have been largely silent on the issue of university finances. Former universities minister Jo Johnson has proposed letting universities raise their fees in line with inflation based on their performance ratings, but this has had little traction with policymakers.

Hillman says: “Neither Keir Starmer nor Rishi Sunak is willing to seriously propose higher fees this side of a general election.”

Maguire adds: “Nobody external to this sector is going to sort this out, we have to do it ourselves. We have to think the unthinkable.”

A Government spokesman said tuition fees are frozen “to deliver better value for students and taxpayers”. Labour did not respond to a request for comment.

