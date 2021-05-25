U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Tidal's new Apple Watch app works without an iPhone nearby

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Spotify's upgraded Apple Watch app already has some fresh competition. Tidal has released its first Apple Watch app, giving you the chance to either play offline music or stream without needing your iPhone nearby. You'll need to link your Tidal account through a web browser, but after that you can blast your running playlist from your wrist at any time.

Tidal was available on Samsung watches before this, but otherwise wasn't an option on wearable devices.

This marks the fourth major streaming service to run independently on the Apple Watch following Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora. While that still doesn't leave you with many choices (Deezer and YouTube Music remain tied to your iPhone), it does make Apple's wristwear more appealing, at least compared to some platforms — even Google is only now bringing YouTube Music to Wear OS.

  • Microsoft wants Teams to be your go-to for collaborative apps

    At Build 2021, Microsoft is making a bigger push to make Teams a platform for collaborative apps.

  • Rockstar launches a record label to 'elevate' dance music

    Rockstar Games has launched a music label, CircoLoco Records, that aims to meld video game music with real-world dance culture.

  • Hyundai’s 300-mile Ioniq 5 crossover EV is officially coming to the US

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its official North American debut on Monday.

  • Google's Fuchsia OS debuts on the original Nest Hub

    Google's Fuchsia operating system is finally making its public debut on the old Nest Hub smart screen.

  • Google Docs will let you overlay text on images like it's 1997

    Google is adding a text wrapping feature for images to Docs.

  • Apple's iPad Air tablets are at all-time lows at Amazon

    The latest 64GB and 256GB cellular models are at all-time low prices on Amazon, while the 64GB WiFi version is also on sale with a huge discount.

  • Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

    Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models.

  • Panasonic's GH5 II refresh boosts 4K video quality and adds live streaming

    Panasonic has unveiled the GH5 II, a refreshed version of its stalwart GH5 video and vlogging camera.

  • 'Boss Baby' sequel hits Peacock and theaters simultaneously on July 2nd

    Universal helped bring the movie theater business back from COVID-19 with F9, but it's doing things differently with 'The Boss Baby: Family Business.'

  • ARM's first v9 CPUs are built for computers, not just phones

    ARM has unveiled v9-based CPU designs (and matching GPUs) that are aimed at performance for computers as well as smartphones.

  • Bose confirms ransomware attack that exposed employee data

    Bose has suffered a data breach after a ransomware attack, which saw the perpetrator access files containing employee information.

  • HP's newest Chromebooks have 14-inch screens and 11th-gen Intel CPUs

    HP is releasing two new Chromebooks featuring Intel's 11th-gen processors.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Tight Range as Players Await Key Inflation Data Later This Week

    U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Monday, with little economic data due out at the start of the week.

  • Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they wouldn’t surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes and pent-up customer demand is unleashed -- but much of those price gains should prove temporary.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture, which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that any potential price pressures won’t last long.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. jumped as the plant-based protein producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2216The British pound was little changed at $1.4158The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.77 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Brainard Breaks Down CBDC Policy Considerations, Sees Price Pressures Waning in the Future

    The Federal Reserve governor discussed cryptocurrencies and a digital dollar at Consensus 2021.

  • Wednesday at 1PM ET: IPO Edge & Latham & Watkins Host Parenting and Digital Health Roundtable with Owlet, TytoCare, Kinsa

    While the Covid pandemic turbocharged digital health like nothing else, other areas including parenting and childcare are also seeing new ways of doing things. The digital transformation unfolding in these sectors is building up a new crop of companies and attracting major investment dollars. IPO Edge, Latham & Watkins and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association […]

  • Why Selling a Tesla for Bitcoin Makes Even Less Sense Now

    Tesla's plan to sell cars for bitcoin may have hastened a government anti-money laundering crackdown, says our columnist.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.