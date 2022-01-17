U.S. markets closed

Tidal Basin Group Chief of Staff Appointed to The Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management Advisory Board

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James K. Joseph, Corporate Chief of Staff of Tidal Basin Group, was appointed to the advisory board of the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM).

James Joseph, Corporate Chief of Staff

"I look forward to doing my part to promote the integration of social equity in our field of emergency management..."

"I firmly believe in I-DIEM's mission and look forward to doing my part to promote the integration of social equity and the need for more women and minorities not only in our field of emergency management, but in leadership positions as well," said Joseph.

Joseph has long been a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and helped spearhead initiatives while serving in the Federal government and has spoken at regional and national conferences on the subject, including testifying before Congress on DEI in 2021.

Joseph has more than 15 years of senior leadership in both the public and private sector, including former roles as FEMA Region V Administrator and Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). Before his promotion to Chief of Staff, Joseph served as Vice President of Response for Tidal Basin. He oversaw growth strategies, operational deployments of personnel, and projects for response programs and represented the organization at national events.

"We are truly excited to have James join our Advisory Board as I-DIEM continues to advance the push for equity within the emergency management enterprise. He brings a unique perspective and tenured experience in emergency management, and we are honored by his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion," says I-DIEM Chief Executive Officer Chauncia Willis.

About Tidal Basin
Tidal Basin is the nation's leading emergency and disaster management consulting firm providing programmatic and technical management experience and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Our integrated disaster management solutions and expertise help our clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively. Our understanding and ability to navigate all available funding sources enables us to provide maximum value by increasing the amount of funding our clients receive for programs that help improve their communities and businesses. To learn more about what we do and our team, visit tidalbasingroup.com.

About the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management
The Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management is a 501(c)3, global non-profit organization established to facilitate change by integrating equity into all aspects of emergency management. Our focus is on humanity, and our vision support the empowerment of marginalized communities within all phases of the disaster management cycle.

Tidal Basin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tidal Basin)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tidal-basin-group-chief-of-staff-appointed-to-the-institute-for-diversity-and-inclusion-in-emergency-management-advisory-board-301461993.html

SOURCE Tidal Basin

