U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.60
    +13.81 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,892.46
    +15.49 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,207.32
    +65.84 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.05
    -5.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    -0.38 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1942
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0060 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6900
    +0.3920 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,968.70
    -385.31 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    762.72
    -31.61 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.01
    +27.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

Tide is making the first laundry detergent for space

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Astronauts don't have the luxury of tossing clothes in the hamper after a single use — without laundry equipment, they're often left wearing items multiple times. Tide thinks it can come to the rescue, though. The Procter & Gamble brand has teamed with NASA to develop the first laundry detergent meant for space. The fully degradable detergent should take care of stains and odors while working properly in a closed-loop water system like the one you'd find aboard the International Space Station.

It won't take long before you see a rea world (or rather, real off-world) trial run. NASA will test Tide's detergent aboard the ISS in 2022. "Mission PGTide," as it's called, will gauge ingredient stability in space as well as the effectiveness of the stain removal ingredients using Tide's pens and wipes.

Other studies will explore the possibility of a washer-dryer combo that could be use for long-term Moon and Mars missions.

The advantages for space are fairly self-evident. Those lunar and martian explorers won't have any choice but to clean their clothes — this detergent could make that possible without subtracting from their precious water supply. It could also save weight and space aboard both the ISS and cargo capsules, as NASA wouldn't need to send so many clothes into orbit.

 This could also be helpful for laundry back on Earth, for that matter. A fully degradable detergent would be more environmentally friendly, reducing waste and conserving water. Don't be surprised if you eventually buy detergent that's kind to the planet precisely because it's designed to be used off-planet.

Recommended Stories

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • ReconAfrica responds to the Globe and Mail's recent inaccurate and defamatory article

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) provides a factual response to Globe & Mail's false and defamatory article dated June 20, 2021.

  • I’m 60 and earn $150K passive income. I want my wife, 50, to travel with me in an RV, but she won’t quit her job. What can I do?

    ‘My wife earns about $35,000 a year. She's stated that she doesn't want to let her employer down by quitting.’

  • Plug Power Missed Earnings Estimates. Why Its Stock Is Gaining.

    Plug Power posted bigger-than-expected sales, though its first-quarter earnings fell short of estimates.

  • Bearish Sentiment Increases as ETH Breaks Down Below Crucial Support

    Ethereum (ETH) has been moving downwards since it reached an all-time high on May 12. So far, it has reached a low of $1,750.

  • Reddit-Hyped Oil Explorer Sells $100 Million in New Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., the tiny oil company touted on Reddit as a possible short squeeze, moved quickly to cash in on its sudden popularity by selling about $100 million in new shares.The Texas-based oil driller that started the year with a market valuation of $71 million disclosed the share sale in a federal filing late Monday. Torchlight, which has seen its valuation more than double in just the past week to more than $1 billion, said it may issue another $150 million

  • Is Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 866 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • What in the heck is the FDA thinking?

    By John Vandermosten, CFA TSX:PMN.TO | OTC:ARFXF | NASDAQ:BIIB One of the wildest roller coaster rides in biotech has been the aducanumab saga that has been taking place over the last few years. Aducanumab, branded as Aduhelm, is an amyloid beta-directed monoclonal antibody intended for use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Aduhelm binds to aggregated forms of amyloid beta and has

  • Dogecoin hits lowest level since early April as cryptocurrencies remain under pressure

    China’s regulatory crackdown continues to take toll on cryptocurrencies.

  • Blackberry QNX Software Embedded in 195M Vehicles

    Research firm Strategy Analytics has found that vehicles featuring Blackberry’s (BB) QNX software now total 195 million, up 20 million year-over-year. Canada-based Blackberry provides intelligent security software and services. BlackBerry’s QNX royalty revenue backlog grew 9% year-over-year to $490 million during the first quarter. The company’s shares fell 2.7% in pre-market trading on June 22. (See Blackberry stock charts on TipRanks) Executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry John Chen said, “A

  • ‘Big Short’ Fund Manager Warns of ‘Mother of All Crashes’ in Crypto

    Michael Burry issued the warning in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

  • Angst at Exxon as managers begin employee performance reviews

    HOUSTON/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp has kicked off a yearly performance review for U.S. staff, a process some workers dread because they view it this year as a prelude to stealth layoffs. The evaluations are expected to assign about 5% to 10% of the workforce to performance improvement plans that can lead to forced departures for those unable to achieve managers' goals, according to a person familiar with the process. Exxon last year targeted 8% of U.S. employees as low performers - up from 3% historically.

  • What is polkadot and how it's catching up to ethereum: former NYSE trader

    Polkadot is an ethereum competitor that's gaining the attention of Wall Street

  • 10 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best copper stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now. Copper is on track to become the new gold as the gap between supply and demand widens. According to a […]

  • GameStop surges after completing at-the-market equity offering

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman breaks down today’s trending tickers.

  • It looks a lot like 2004 in the markets, Morgan Stanley says. What happens next.

    Morgan Stanley said 2021 was beginning to resemble 2004, a year which may offer clues for investors as to what will happen in the months ahead.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Billionaire Leon Cooperman, who oversees Omega Advisors, […]

  • Pantera’s Dan Morehead Scores 250% Surge Betting Beyond Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Dan Morehead, a veteran Bitcoin investor, is making more money at his hedge fund firm by diversifying beyond the most popular cryptocurrency.“If you’re just long Bitcoin, it’s kind of like in the 90s being just long Yahoo -- you know, there were 30 other really important companies to invest in,” Morehead, the head of Pantera Capital Management, said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg. “Now there are literally 100s of tokens that are liquid enough to

  • Bitcoin erases 2021 gains as crypto sell-off gathers pace

    The world's biggest cryptocurrency was down roughly 9%, trading at $29,621.

  • EVs Will Rule the World By 2040. Here Are the Winners and Losers.

    Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter published a detailed forecast for electric-vehicle sales for the coming generation. Some investors aren't going to like it.