Tiderock Companies to Acquire Majority Control of Florida Certified General Contractor

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire 51% of Charles Burgan LLC, a Florida based Certified General Contractor.

Charles Burgan LLC, a Certified General Contractor, has been serving the Florida Market since 2006. The firm provides full design and build services for both Residential and Commercial Construction. In addition, Burgan LLC specializes in Marine Construction including piers, docks, seawalls, and customized lifts.

Tiderock CEO, Tom Fore commented, "We are excited about this unique opportunity. Mr. Burgan has been a successful project designer and contractor for over three decades. He has a spotless record with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and has great working relationships with the local municipalities. Concurrent with closing the transaction, which is targeted to occur within the next 30 days, the newly acquired majority owned subsidiary will be renamed Sora Burgan Construction." Tiderock will be issuing restricted common stock for the acquisition. Mr. Burgan will stay on as qualified employee, in addition to providing project management, planning and design services.

Florida continues to be a target state for relocation, over 300,000 new residents moved to Florida between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the state's Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Data compiled by Move.org shows Florida is the No. 1 state people moved to in both 2020 and 2021. The continued growth and investment into the communities will provide abundant opportunities for Sora Burgan Construction to see accelerated growth in this hot marketplace.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a diversified investment and advisory services company, specializing on real estate, land development, infrastructure, and private equity. With over 20 years of real estate experience, the Company specializes in land development, mixed-use real estate development, project management and public-private partnerships. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

