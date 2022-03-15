U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,863.00
    -81.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,038.75
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.30
    -9.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.86
    -6.15 (-5.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.60
    -29.20 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.40 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.81
    +2.06 (+6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3048
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9510
    -0.2310 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,623.26
    -440.24 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.45
    +2.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.68
    -89.79 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Tiderock Companies to Acquire Majority Control of Florida Certified General Contractor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TDRK

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire 51% of Charles Burgan LLC, a Florida based Certified General Contractor.

Charles Burgan LLC, a Certified General Contractor, has been serving the Florida Market since 2006. The firm provides full design and build services for both Residential and Commercial Construction. In addition, Burgan LLC specializes in Marine Construction including piers, docks, seawalls, and customized lifts.

Tiderock CEO, Tom Fore commented, "We are excited about this unique opportunity. Mr. Burgan has been a successful project designer and contractor for over three decades. He has a spotless record with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and has great working relationships with the local municipalities. Concurrent with closing the transaction, which is targeted to occur within the next 30 days, the newly acquired majority owned subsidiary will be renamed Sora Burgan Construction." Tiderock will be issuing restricted common stock for the acquisition. Mr. Burgan will stay on as qualified employee, in addition to providing project management, planning and design services.

Florida continues to be a target state for relocation, over 300,000 new residents moved to Florida between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the state's Office of Economic and Demographic Research. Data compiled by Move.org shows Florida is the No. 1 state people moved to in both 2020 and 2021. The continued growth and investment into the communities will provide abundant opportunities for Sora Burgan Construction to see accelerated growth in this hot marketplace.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a diversified investment and advisory services company, specializing on real estate, land development, infrastructure, and private equity. With over 20 years of real estate experience, the Company specializes in land development, mixed-use real estate development, project management and public-private partnerships. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:
Tiderock Companies, Inc.
Thomas B. Fore, CEO
Email: info@tiderockcompanies.com
Phone: (800) 791-8433

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693044/Tiderock-Companies-to-Acquire-Majority-Control-of-Florida-Certified-General-Contractor

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bum

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullWest Texas Intermediate oil futures have shed around 20% since closing at the highest since 20

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • XPeng Stock Is Crashing Today: Is It a Buy?

    Chinese stocks suffered their worst single-day sell-off since 2008 on Monday, and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) stock is seeing a dramatic pullback. The China-based electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was down roughly 13.9% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. With today's sell-off, XPeng now has a market capitalization of roughly $17 billion and is valued at approximately 2.7 times this year's expected sales.