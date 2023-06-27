Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure's (TSE:TWM) Dividend Will Be CA$0.01

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.01 per share on the 31st of July. This means the annual payment will be 4.6% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Despite not generating a profit, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 113.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could get very high, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The last annual payment of CA$0.04 was flat on the annual payment from8 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. While the company is not yet turning a profit, it is growing at a good rate. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 24% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Strong earnings growth means Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

