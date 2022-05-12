U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,866.24
    -68.94 (-1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,280.33
    -553.78 (-1.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,159.38
    -204.86 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -10.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.38
    +0.67 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    -31.80 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.90 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0375
    -0.0144 (-1.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8250
    -0.0960 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1510
    -1.7970 (-1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,278.79
    -1,595.48 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.73
    -0.37 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Tidio raises $25M to automate customer service interactions

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

During the pandemic especially, it's become overwhelming for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to answer all of their customer service requests. A Freshworks survey found that companies experienced a 71% increase in overall contact volume between February 2020 and January 2021, and expect it to increase further. At the same time, customers -- while empathetic -- have become more demanding. The same poll shows that 68% of customer service managers have seen an increase in customer expectations.

What's a company to do? Automation is one route to more manageable customer experience workloads, potentially. Enter Tidio, a platform that aims to become a one-stop shop for companies corresponding with customers across different channels (e.g., email and SMS). Leveraging a combination of live chat apps and AI-powered chatbots, as well as analytics, Tidio attempts to scale customer service operations even at small companies without the benefit of dedicated staff.

Customer service automation platforms like Tidio aren't exactly cutting edge. To name a few, there's Ultimate.ai, a data-ingesting, bot-builder platform, and Ushur, which offers a service for businesses to create AI-based communication flows. Ada also slots into the category -- it features chatbots powered by a natural language processing engine.

What makes Tidio stand out, co-founder and CEO Tytus Gołas asserts, is its simplicity in terms of implementation and structure. Tidio integrates with third-party services including email providers, Facebook, Instagram, WordPress, and Shopify, allowing teams to manage customer interactions from a shared inbox. Plans range from free for two users to $332.50 per month (billed annually) for unlimited users and other extras.

Tidio
Tidio

Creating a conversation flow using Tidio's visual dashboard.

"Most of our clients get Tidio up and running within minutes and are seeing the value of our product within the same day. Our impact is two-fold -- you can streamline communication and increase your sales with our chatbot functionality," Gołas told TechCrunch in an email interview. "[O]ur chatbots and sales generation features have a direct impact on return on investment and help increase sales and revenue -- sometimes covering the entire cost of the Tidio subscription in one day."

Tidio is the brainchild of Gołas and Marcin Wiktor, who co-founded the company in 2013. What started as a digital advertising agency targeted at SMBs evolved into a development house for online marketing tools, one of which was Tidio. After the tool gained traction, Gołas and Wiktor decided to pivot and make it their focus.

Investors endorsed the move. Today, Tidio announced that it raised $25 million in a Series B round led by PeakSpan Capital with participation from Inovo Venture Partners and InPost CEO Rafał Brzoska, bringing Tidio's total raised to $26.8 million,

Tidio provides a list of visitors on a company's website, which owners can use to interact with them in various ways -- either in real time (via chat) or automatically (via chatbot). For example, the platform can be programmed to send a "Welcome back" message to a return customer along with a unique discount code. Tidio also captures information like the source of web traffic, the amount of time customers spend on particular webpages, and which products are viewed most often.

"We are using our custom data set and state-of-the-art models to improve the language understanding capabilities of our models," Gołas said. "[One of these models] automatically detects any question topics in each new chat conversation. The platform then groups the topics by popularity, with the system recommending a user configure their [chatbot] to automate answers to the most common customers' questions, such as those pertaining to order status, shipping status, and returns."

This type of automation -- assuming it works as advertised -- can save businesses time on repetitive tasks, Gołas argues, allowing them to focus on building customer relationships. Of course, not all customers prefer to speak with chatbots, and privacy-forward browsers might obfuscate the customer data Tidio collects for personalization. But the startup's sales pitch seemingly won over the more than 23,000 businesses that currently pay for Tidio, which used the platform to automate over 86,000 conversations in the last month alone.

Gołas says that Tidio has been cash-flow positive and seen 7.7x revenue growth for the last three years -- further highlighting the demand. The company claims that its platform is used by more than 510 million unique users and 3% of the merchants on Shopify.

"Customer experience is very often connected with how businesses are communicating with customers and they can see excellent results by showing that they care and understand their customers' problems," Gołas said. "With that in mind, it's imperative that Tidio give store owners the space and time to have those meaningful conversations."

Tidio plans to put the new capital toward marketing and expanding its 140-person workforce. The company aims to hire 100 people in the next year.

Recommended Stories

  • Five Things for Thursday, including billionaire Oregonians and falling Dutch Bros

    Good morning. Time for Thursday's Five Things. Don't call it a mandate. They're just asking. Multnomah County health officials ask that people wear masks indoors again as Covid cases creep up. According to the Oregonian, the county has been averaging about 350 new cases a day, up from less than 100 last month.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesStocks Jolted by Recession Fears in Rush for Haven: Markets WrapA

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Moscow lawyers target more cases against Western firms that leave Russia

    A lot of mainly Western companies have said they will pause or halt operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Netflix stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia in March and suspended its streaming service.

  • Southwest Airlines More Influential in Early 737 MAX Training Than Previously Known, Legal Filing Shows

    Documents cited in a court filing show the carrier worked with Boeing on issues including whether pilots should be trained on a new flight-control system; the airline disputes the claims.

  • Ford Stock Falls, GM Slides To One-Year Low After Wells Fargo Double-Downgrade, Price Target Cuts

    Rising input costs and supply chain snarls will impact the EV transition for both Ford and GM, cautions Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan.

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Google reveals AR glasses that can translate speech in real time

    Google unveiled a pair of prototype augmented reality glasses that can translate speech in different languages in real time.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • EV Battery Technology: Racing For A Breakthrough

    Lithium-ion and LFP are the dominant EV battery technologies, but startups to Tesla, are pushing for small improvements to big breakthroughs.

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • Russia Oil Revenue Up 50% This Year Despite Boycott, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil revenues are up 50% this year even as trade restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine spurred many refiners to shun its supplies, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...