ṉtidote Introduces a Collection of Nutrient-Dense Functional Foods and Supplement Powders Created by a World-Class Doctor and Celebrity Chef

ṉtidote
·4 min read
ṉtidote
ṉtidote

Organic, Plant-Based Nutrient Powders

Powerhouse, fuels a jitter-free workout, Get In the Mood, an aphrodisiac powder mix of ashwagandha and reishi mushroom. Golden Magic, naturally fights off inflammation and boosts immunity.
Powerhouse, fuels a jitter-free workout, Get In the Mood, an aphrodisiac powder mix of ashwagandha and reishi mushroom. Golden Magic, naturally fights off inflammation and boosts immunity.

The ṉtidote collection combines three top 2023 food trends - mushroom-based, nutrient-dense, innovative proteins - for maximum performance

HOUSTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over half of American consumers want to eat more healthily, but lack the time, nutritional understanding, or know-how to prepare nourishing food. For many, nutrition bars, nut-based snack mixes, and supplement powders are a quick and easy solution, but all are not created alike when it comes to flavor and - more importantly - nutritional profile. ṉtidote life is the first-ever line of perfectly balanced, nutrient-dense, sprouted organic snacks and consciously crafted supplements created by a world-renowned doctor and celebrity chef, delivering wholesome, plant-based nutrition that supports a variety of wellness goals and puts great taste first.

“Very few snack and supplement suppliers are focusing on the power of sprouted nuts, which greatly improves their nutritional quality,” shares Co-Founder Dr. Amir Marashi, an internationally-acclaimed physician. “ṉtidote combines some of nature’s most potent ingredients to help support the brain and body health that contributes to a balanced life.”

“ṉtidote proves that powerful functional foods can taste great,” says Co-Founder and Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney. “After spending decades perfecting the flavors of plant-based cuisine, this organic wellness collection showcases the best of what functional eating can be.”

ṉtidote life combines Dr. Marashi and Chef Kenney’s mutual passion for internal wellness. Utilizing organic, sprouted, unprocessed, and all raw vegan ingredients, each selection is uniquely crafted from some of the world’s most powerful superfoods to offer maximum nutritional benefit. A vast majority of commercially sold nuts are roasted or heated in a pasteurization process that can kill many of their natural nutritional benefits and expose consumers to cancer-causing carcinogens. Instead, ṉtidote’s organic nuts are sprouted and dehydrated. Sprouted nuts are raw nuts that have been soaked in water to germinate or begin to sprout, preserving their full functional benefit.
Now available in a curated collection are the following:

WIRE ntidote 3.0 Lineup
WIRE ntidote 3.0 Lineup

  • Sprouted Nut Blends (family or individual size pouches). Satisfy sweet and savory cravings with rich Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds or Cashews; Pizzalmonds seasoned with sun-dried tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil; or gourmet natural Sprouted Valencia Almonds and Salt and Vinegar Sprouted Almonds featuring Himalayan pink salt and raw coconut vinegar. Sprouted nuts help to destroy toxins and increase nutrient absorption. The sprouting process is also known to improve the quality of bioactive compounds and makes food easier to digest. The Salt & Vinegar Trail Mix (3oz pouch) is a savory mix of sprouted almonds, sprouted cashews, raw pumpkin seeds, soaked & chocolate, and coconut sugar, flavored to perfection by Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney.

  • Organic, Plant-Based Nutrient Powders. Skip the coffee and go for a Charged Up (4.4oz pouch) mix of energizing ashwagandha and matcha powder. Armor up for the day with a Golden Magic (4.4oz pouch) blend of turmeric, cinnamon, inulin, and curcumin to naturally fight off inflammation and boost immunity. Get In the Mood (4.4oz pouch) with an aphrodisiac powder mix of ashwagandha and reishi mushroom. Become a walking Powerhouse (19oz pouch)with a potent blend of pea and brown rice protein, beetroot powder, and monk fruit to fuel a jitter-free workout.

  • Sprouted Nut Butters (8oz jar). Crafted with less sugar than leading store varieties, enjoy an organic sprouted peanut butter, or organic sprouted Valencia almond butter so luxurious in texture that the jam plays second fiddle. For a nut free organic spread try the ṉtidote sunflower seed butter made with sprouted sunflower seeds as well.

Taste the next generation of ṉtidote sprouted functional wellness foods March 9-11 at Anaheim, California’s upcoming Natural Products Expo West 2023 (Hall B: Organic Foods, Booth #1910) and March 8th at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace 2023 (Entryway, Booth F116).

Learn more and shop now at ṉtidotelife.com. Follow @ntidotelife on Instagram for brand updates and product peeks.

About ṉtidote:
ṉtidote is a plant-based product line created by internationally-acclaimed Dr. Amir Marashi and world-renowned plant-based cuisine expert Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney. Inspired by the founders’ mutual passion for internal wellness, discover a uniquely flavorful collection of functional vegan snacks, nut butters, and supplement powders engineered to make healthy snacking simple and delicious. Every physician-formulated recipe features organic, unprocessed, and all raw vegan ingredients combined with some of the world’s most powerful superfoods to support mood, brain health, physical performance, sexual wellness, and more. Learn more and shop at ṉtidotelife.com. Follow @ntidotelife on Instagram for brand updates and product peeks.

Media Contact:

Jessica Kopach-Paulson
P2R Inc.
jessi@p2rinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64002d2f-5a3b-419e-b8ca-3f523172716a


