ṉtidote Introduces a Collection of Nutrient-Dense Functional Foods and Supplement Powders Created by a World-Class Doctor and Celebrity Chef

HOUSTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over half of American consumers want to eat more healthily, but lack the time, nutritional understanding, or know-how to prepare nourishing food. For many, nutrition bars, nut-based snack mixes, and supplement powders are a quick and easy solution, but all are not created alike when it comes to flavor and - more importantly - nutritional profile. ṉtidote life is the first-ever line of perfectly balanced, nutrient-dense, sprouted organic snacks and consciously crafted supplements created by a world-renowned doctor and celebrity chef, delivering wholesome, plant-based nutrition that supports a variety of wellness goals and puts great taste first.

“Very few snack and supplement suppliers are focusing on the power of sprouted nuts, which greatly improves their nutritional quality,” shares Co-Founder Dr. Amir Marashi, an internationally-acclaimed physician. “ṉtidote combines some of nature’s most potent ingredients to help support the brain and body health that contributes to a balanced life.”

“ṉtidote proves that powerful functional foods can taste great,” says Co-Founder and Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney. “After spending decades perfecting the flavors of plant-based cuisine, this organic wellness collection showcases the best of what functional eating can be.”

ṉtidote life combines Dr. Marashi and Chef Kenney’s mutual passion for internal wellness. Utilizing organic, sprouted, unprocessed, and all raw vegan ingredients, each selection is uniquely crafted from some of the world’s most powerful superfoods to offer maximum nutritional benefit. A vast majority of commercially sold nuts are roasted or heated in a pasteurization process that can kill many of their natural nutritional benefits and expose consumers to cancer-causing carcinogens . Instead, ṉtidote’s organic nuts are sprouted and dehydrated. Sprouted nuts are raw nuts that have been soaked in water to germinate or begin to sprout, preserving their full functional benefit.

Now available in a curated collection are the following:

Taste the next generation of ṉtidote sprouted functional wellness foods March 9-11 at Anaheim, California’s upcoming Natural Products Expo West 2023 (Hall B: Organic Foods, Booth #1910) and March 8th at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace 2023 (Entryway, Booth F116).

Learn more and shop now at ṉtidotelife.com . Follow @ntidotelife on Instagram for brand updates and product peeks.

About ṉtidote:

ṉtidote is a plant-based product line created by internationally-acclaimed Dr. Amir Marashi and world-renowned plant-based cuisine expert Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney. Inspired by the founders’ mutual passion for internal wellness, discover a uniquely flavorful collection of functional vegan snacks, nut butters, and supplement powders engineered to make healthy snacking simple and delicious. Every physician-formulated recipe features organic, unprocessed, and all raw vegan ingredients combined with some of the world’s most powerful superfoods to support mood, brain health, physical performance, sexual wellness, and more. Learn more and shop at ṉtidotelife.com . Follow @ntidotelife on Instagram for brand updates and product peeks.

