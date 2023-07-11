Tidy up with Amazon Prime Day home deals on Dyson, Winix and Shark

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on home essentials, including air purifiers, vacuums and more.

If you need to update your interiors this summer, it's time to start shopping. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here with hundreds of ways to save on some of our favorite home essentials including air purifiers, vacuums, garden hoses and more. With deals on Dyson, Flexzilla and Winix there's no reason not to take advantage of these exclusive offers.

Whether you're after new sheets to make your master bedroom feel seriously luxe or a powerful air purifier to keep your home fresh all summer long, there are tons of deals you can snag on some of our favorite products. Keep scrolling to shop the best Prime Day deals available now.

10 best Amazon Prime Day home deals available today

1. Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tidy up at home with this Dyson vacuum on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Beach days and camping trips are no match for the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner. As the best Dyson vacuum we've ever tested, the cleaning appliance makes housework a breeze—especially after long days in the sun. Perfect for tidying your home this summer and ridding the floors of sand, dirt and more, the V15 can be yours today for just $599.99, $150 off the full $749.99 list price.

$599.99 at Amazon (Save $150)

2. Flexzilla Garden Hose

Cool off with this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Flexzilla garden hose we love.

If you want the best looking yard on the block this summer, you need the Flexzilla garden house. It's the best garden hose we've seen and right now you can get the 75-foot size for 49% off and ring up at $54.98 instead of the full $108.69 list price. Perfect for watering your flowers and keeping your grass green in the heat, the hose is lightweight, flexible and made with lead-free material.

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

3. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Keep your home smelling fresh for less when you take advantage of this Prime Day deal on the Winix air purifier.

Rid your home of dust, allergens, wild fire smoke and beyond with the help of the Winix 5500-2 air purifier. Ranking as our best value air purifier, the home appliance has intuitive controls, easy-to-change filters and thoughtful extras, like a sleep mode and a timer. It's also easy to move and easy on the budget thanks to a 53% exclusive Amazon discount for Prime members.

$117.08 with Amazon Prime (Save $132.91)

4. Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

This compact vacuum is Reviewed-approved and on sale for Prime Day 2023.

Great for cleaning out the car, sucking up crumbs on the kitchen counter or cleaning between the couch cushions, the Black + Decker Dustbuster cordless handheld vacuum is a do-it-all cleaning device. Ranking among the best handheld cleaners we've tested, we love that it's lightweight and has a good tool selection. During Amazon Prime Day 2023, you can get the compact cleaning appliance for 10% off at $44.87.

$44.87 at Amazon (Save $5.12)

5. Dreo Tower Fan

Grab this Reviewed-approved fan for less during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Keeping cool can be hard in the summer heat. If your air conditioner alone isn't cutting it any more, consider investing in a tower fan. We recommend the Dreo tower fan, down from $89.99 to just $72.66 for Amazon Prime Day. In testing, we found that the fan had lots of speeds, 90-degree oscillation and optional Alexa and Google Home integration.

$72.66 at Amazon (Save $17.33)

6. SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Queen Air Mattress

Pick up our favorite air mattress for a dreamy discount right now at Amazon.

Hosting friends and family this summer? Get your guest room ready by picking up our favorite air mattress—the SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury queen air mattress—for 44% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. As the most comfortable air mattress we've ever tested, we love that the inflatable bed has good weight distribution and is easy to put away.

$149.95 at Amazon (Save $120)

7. Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum

This Shark robot vacuum is a cleaning machine and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

If you want your floors to be crumb-free without actually having to pull out the vacuum and deal with pesky cords and clunky cleaning accessories, we found a deal you need to shop. The Shark IQ robot vacuum is Reviewed-approved and on sale now at Amazon for $315 off at $284.99. It has good debris pickup and a handy self-emptying feature so you can get your housework done without lifting a finger.

$284.99 at Amazon (Save $315)

8. CGK Unlimited Breathable & Cooling Queen Size Sheet Set

Snuggle up with these CGK Unlimited sheets for less than $30 at Amazon.

Finding the best sheet sets on Amazon isn't as easy as it looks. If you're after budget-friendly sheet set that doesn't sacrifice on comfort, the customer-favorite CGK Unlimited deep pocket, breathable sheet set is worth a look. Designed to be wrinkle free, cooling and extra soft you can get the set in the queen size for 25% off today and save an additional 5% when you click the on-page coupon.

$28.49 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $11.50)

9. Beau Jardin 8-Pack Outdoor Solar Pathway Lights

Grab these Reviewed-approved yard lights for a Prime Day price today.

Spruce up your yard a little and add some lighting to your walkway by snagging the Beau Jardin 8-pack outdoor solar pathway lights this Amazon Prime Day. Currently down from $59.99 to $43.70 with the on-page coupon for the silver version, the waterproof LED solar lights rank as our best overall outdoor solar lights of 2023. In testing we found the lights were a great value and appreciated their durable construction and brightness.

From $43.70 with on-page coupon Amazon (Save $16.29)

10. Utopia Bedding Waterproof Pillow Protectors

Sleep soundly with this super-affordable pillow protector on mega-sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Protect your pillowcases from sweat, droll and makeup this summer by picking up some handy pillow protectors. This Amazon Prime Day you can get the customer-favorite Utopia Bedding waterproof pillow protectors for as little as $7.19. Available in tons of fun colors, this two-pack of pillow protectors is designed to fit standard size pillows and features a zipper and double-hemmed stitching to keep your pillows as protected as possible.

$7.19 with coupon at Amazon (Save $5.66)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set for today, July 11 and tomorrow, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals and live-tracking the savings throughout the sale.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods with the best discounts.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day has rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

