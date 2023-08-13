Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TIENWAH) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.028

The board of Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TIENWAH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.028 per share on the 31st of October. The dividend yield will be 6.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad

Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 7.7% if recent trends continue. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is probably not enough to achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.17 total annually to MYR0.056. This works out to a decline of approximately 67% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

We Could See Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's Dividend Growing

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. We are encouraged to see that Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 7.7% per year over the past five years. It's not great that the company is not turning a profit, but the decent growth in recent years is certainly a positive sign. All is not lost, but the future of the dividend definitely rests upon the company's ability to become profitable soon.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.