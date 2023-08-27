Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TIENWAH) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.028

The board of Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TIENWAH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of October, with investors receiving MYR0.028 per share. This makes the dividend yield 6.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 7.8% if recent trends continue. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is probably not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.17 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.056. This works out to a decline of approximately 67% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. We are encouraged to see that Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 7.8% per year over the past five years. Even though the company isn't making a profit, strong earnings growth could turn that around in the near future. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

